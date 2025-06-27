When will Cooper Flagg make his Summer League debut?

The 2025 NBA Draft officially wrapped up Thursday night, ushering in a fresh wave of rookies eager to leave their mark on the league. In just two weeks, the spotlight will shift to Las Vegas, where the NBA 2K26 Summer League kicks off once again. For drafted players and recent signees, it’s the first major stage to showcase their talent in front of scouts, executives, and fans.

All eyes, however, will be on Cooper Flagg.

Mavs fans don't have to wait long to watch Cooper Flagg on the court

The first overall pick, Flagg is set to make his Summer League debut with the Dallas Mavericks on July 10, when they face off against the Los Angeles Lakers. Slotted as the first game of ESPN’s marquee doubleheader, Flagg will share the floor with Bronny James, who dominated headlines during last year’s Summer League.

Nicknamed the “Maine Event,” Flagg has become more than just a top pick — he’s a phenomenon. After a sensational freshman season at Duke, where he captured nearly every major collegiate award, expectations for his NBA transition are sky-high.

Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.8 stocks (steals + blocks) over 30.7 minutes in 37 games. A true two-way force with elite instincts and unshakable confidence, Flagg’s ability to attack the rim, space the floor, and anchor a defense makes him not only the standout of this year’s draft class — but a potential franchise-changing superstar.

While most high-lottery picks typically appear in just one or two Summer League games, Flagg’s debut will undoubtedly be a sellout inside UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center. Fans will be eager to see if his all-around game translates as seamlessly to the NBA as scouts believe.

Let’s just hope he doesn’t completely steal the spotlight from second-year guard Bronny James, who’s looking to build on his own rising momentum.