Damian Lillard ready to give some poor NBA team the Aaron Rodgers treatment

Damian Lillard is expected to miss a significant portion — if not all — of the 2025–2026 NBA season after tearing his ACL during the first round of the playoffs. But according to ESPN’s Marc Spears, there’s growing speculation that Lillard’s return could come sooner than expected.

“He’s ecstatic. There’s about double-digit number of teams calling, interested in him. When will Dame be back? There’s some speculation that he could be back around the All-Star break,” Spears said. “If he signs with a team, it’s probably gonna be a two-year deal.”

While the optimism is understandable given Lillard’s competitive nature, the speculation surrounding an All-Star break return could do more harm than good. ACL injuries typically carry a 10-to-12 month recovery timeline, and very few NBA players return earlier without risk of reinjury or performance setbacks.

NFL parallels and the danger of early timelines

The situation is eerily reminiscent of Aaron Rodgers’ torn Achilles in the NFL last season. After his Week 1 injury with the New York Jets, headlines exploded with rumors of an unprecedented early comeback — some even suggesting he'd return by Week 6. In reality, Rodgers never saw the field again that season.

The Lillard situation could follow a similar path. Suggesting an early return may tempt the wrong team into betting on hope rather than reality. For a player entering free agency at age 34 and coming off a major injury, caution should be the rule — not the exception.

Lillard’s availability wasn’t on anyone’s offseason radar — especially after a promising pairing with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. But the Bucks made waves by signing Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million deal. That raised immediate questions about cap flexibility.

The answer? A shocking buyout.

The Bucks opted to pay Lillard his full salary via a five-year stretch provision, allocating $22.5 million annually toward their books through 2030. It was a jarring end to a partnership that never fully reached its potential.

Interest from contenders

Despite the injury, Lillard is still expected to be one of the more sought-after free agents this summer. Reports indicate that both the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have expressed interest—two contenders who could afford to take a long view on his recovery.

Any deal Lillard signs is likely to be a two-year contract, giving him the time and space to rehab properly while offering the signing team the chance to capitalize in 2026 and beyond.

Be wary of the clock

Hope sells, especially in free agency. But when it comes to recovering from a torn ACL, the calendar rarely lies. Lillard may want to return around the All-Star break. A team may believe it can accelerate the timeline. But history says otherwise.