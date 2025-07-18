Damian Lillard's salary next season is so big it feels like a typo

Damian Lillard’s return to the Portland Trail Blazers is the talk of the town late in NBA free agency, not just for the sentimental reunion but because of this jaw-dropping number. A $70 million combined salary for 2025-26, is what Lillard will make between the Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks. This figure, split between Milwaukee and Portland, is so large it almost feels like a misprint.

Lillard now will have a 2025-26 set salary of $70M between his Portland and Milwaukee deals, and a salary of $141M over the next two years ahead of an opt-out in 2027. Blazers officials and Aaron Goodwin of Goodwin Sports Management are finalizing terms this week. https://t.co/m8JqsjzXVE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 17, 2025

Why Damian Lillard’s $70 million salary feels surreal

A $70 million salary for one season is rare air, even in today’s NBA, where supermax deals and ballooning cap numbers are the norm. Most star players don’t even sniff that figure for a single year (although more will soon follow). Lillard’s situation stands out because his contract is the result of two teams paying him at once. For fans, it’s almost like seeing someone win the lottery live on TV. The sheer size of this contract dwarfs most NBA deals, making it a headline-grabber across the league.

While he likely won’t step onto the court next season, for the Blazers, bringing Lillard back is about honoring a legend and welcoming a veteran presence to a young team. His leadership and scoring (once able to play) set a standard for the locker room. For the Bucks, the decision to stretch Lillard’s contract freed up salary space but leaves them paying him years down the line, even as he plays elsewhere. Both teams are reshaping their rosters and futures around this massive contract. This deal shows how complicated NBA roster-building has become.

Dame’s legacy

Lillard’s story is one of loyalty, records and being able to return home. He’s Portland’s all-time leader in points and threes, a seven-time All-Star and one of the league’s most respected veterans. His Achilles injury means 2025-26 will likely be a rehab year, but his presence in Portland’s rebuild will be huge. Whether he plays another game or not, he’s left a permanent mark on both franchises, for better or worse.

Dame’s $70 million salary for 2025-26 sounds unreal, but it’s a real reflection of his legacy, value and being in the right place at the right time. For fans in Portland and Milwaukee, it’s a figure and conversation that will spark debates for many years. Either way, Lillard is by far the biggest winner in this situation, regardless of how much time he misses on the court.