Daniss Jenkins has the Pistons thriving, even without Cade Cunningham

After Cade Cunningham suffered a collapsed lung injury, it was easy to write off the Detroit Pistons, even if he is expected to return in the playoffs. However, in the six games since then, the Pistons haven't skipped a beat, posting a 5-1 record.

Key Points Bullet point summary by AI The Detroit Pistons have maintained their dominant form with a 5-1 record even after Cade Cunningham's injury.

Daniss Jenkins has emerged as a critical offensive engine, drastically improving his scoring and playmaking stats.

This breakthrough performance directly addresses the team's biggest weakness and could shape their playoff destiny.

Jalen Duren has shown that he isn't just a merchant of Cade's talent by continuing his stellar production, averaging 22.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. The real story, though, has been Daniss Jenkins. He has averaged 18.7 points, 7.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds in the past six games. This is a sizable uptick from Jenkins' season averages of 8.7/3.5/2.1.

Jenkins entered the season as an unknown player on a two-way contract. The 6-foot-4 guard quickly emerged as an indispensable part of Detroit's rotation and earned a standard contract in February. Now, though, Jenkins looks like the Pistons' secondary shot creator when Cade returns.

The Pistons' lack of shot creation and shooting next to Cade are their biggest flaws, which could prevent them from making a deep playoff run. While I think it's still fair to hold these concerns, Jenkins is easing them to an extent, and he will be an immensely important piece to the Pistons' playoff success.

Daniss Jenkins could be a game-changer for the Pistons in the playoffs

Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Cade is undoubtedly the Pistons' best player and Duren is their second-best player and a legitimate All-Star. Nevertheless, Jenkins is arguably the most important swing factor in their championship upside, given his ability to create for himself and others.

Despite Cade's greatness, the Pistons clearly need shot creation, shooting and playmaking next to him. This recent stretch has proven that Jenkins is better equipped to provide this skill set than anyone else on the Pistons.

Jenkins provides both quality rim pressure and shooting. Notably, he is shooting a blistering 46.9 percent on catch-and-shot 3s and ranks in the 90th percentile for rim shot creation according to Basketball Index.

Having both a dependable kickout and shot creation option is essential for a Pistons squad that ranks 29th in 3-point percentage and 17th in halfcourt offense.

On a similar note, Jenkins has shown off what he can do as a lead ball handler. Jenkins' 7.3 assists per game are even more impressive considering he is averaging just 2.8 turnovers per game. Having another ball handler who can initiate offense at an efficient rate is necessary for the Pistons to make a deep playoff run.

Per 36 minutes, Jenkins has been driving about as often as Tyrese Maxey or Jamal Murray. He's not a great finisher and often drives to score, but he's figured out how to apply pressure and move opposing defenders to create space for the Pistons' numerous finishers.

DANISS JENKINS TO AUSAR THOMPSON



OH MY



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Jenkins can help the Pistons manage minutes without Cade and help take the pressure off him when they share the court. In a playoff setting, opposing teams will focus on containing Cade at all costs, which in turn will make Jenkins' impact all the more crucial.

When the Pistons have been fully healthy, Jenkins has been utilized in a bench role. Given this recent stretch, that might have to change. Even if he remains in a bench role, though, Jenkins' importance to the Pistons' success will be undeniable.

In any event, once Cade returns, I think it's fair to expect Jenkins to have more offensive responsibilities than before.

Don't write the Pistons off in the East

Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

There are still valid concerns about the Pistons' offense and lack of experience in the playoffs. Nevertheless, they have been the No. 1 seed in the East since November and have the league's second best defense.

Jenkins proving that he can scale up without Cade should negate some of the concerns about Detroit's offense. This, paired with the dominant Cade and Duren two-man game, exceptional transition offense, and off-ball movement, gives the Pistons offense a pathway to success. It might not be conventional, but they're still a top-10 offense according to Cleaning the Glass.

Even if you aren't sold on the Pistons' offense translating to the playoffs, their defense is clearly championship-level, and it could be a difference-maker in the playoffs.

Simply put, in a wide-open East, the Pistons can't be counted out entirely, and Jenkins' emergence is a key reason why.