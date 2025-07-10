Deandre Ayton drops ominous detail about LeBron's future with the Lakers

Newly acquired Los Angeles Lakers center, Deandre Ayton, has recently discussed his recent communication with his new teammates. When it came to hearing from LeBron James, Ayton said "Not really yet, but I definitely got a text from Luka."

LeBron James opting into the final year of his contract raised alarms about his future, but this ominous detail Ayton shared about not hearing from James, puts further into question where James' future in Los Angeles stands.

James coming to the Lakers was as much a basketball decision, as it was a business and family decision. For the Lakers, they're not sure if having James is worth it, if they're not competing for a championship, while having a prime Luka Dončić.

Will LeBron James be in Los Angeles next season?

In case anyone forgot, LeBron James was having one of the best seasons in the NBA. He averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, one steal, and had .513/.376/.782 shooting splits. After the Lakers got Doncic, James was their most impactful defender. He finished sixth in the MVP voting and had the sixth most All-NBA first team votes.

Even though James will be going into a record-breaking 23rd season and will be turning 41 years old, he's still one of the best players in the NBA. If the Lakers think they can get a package to equate to the production of a top six players last season, then they're foolish.

Based on what the Houston Rockets gave up for Kevin Durant, it wasn't a high return. Durant, who's four years younger than James, required Jalen Green, Dillion Brooks, and what ended up being Khaman Maluach. With potential trade destinations for James being the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, there's no reason for either team to give up a core piece for a potential one-to-two-year rental.

The Lakers should not trade LeBron James. They will not be able to get the right value for James due to his age, and no team that is being suggested to acquire him should want to give up the assets for a rental.

Regardless of how much James is making, he's the 13th highest paid player in the league, and of the 12 in front of him, there are only three that are definitely better than him, four if Joel Embiid is healthy.

Los Angeles has a shot because of what Austin Reaves, Dončić, and James can produce. If the front office is not satisfied with the roster, they have tradable pieces they can use to better their depth, defense, and offense to increase their chances of winning a championship.