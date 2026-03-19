Deandre Ayton is finally realizing what every NBA coach has been telling him

This change could determine how far they go in the playoffs and whether he stays with the Lakers longterm.

Deandre Ayton came into the NBA with sky high expectations as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft. For years, those expectations dogged him and forced him to try to operate as the fulcrum of quality NBA offenses. Only now, Ayton seems to have figured out that his best niche in the NBA is to give the Los Angeles Lakers a healthy boost of energy and effort from the center position.

Some of Ayton's previous teams might wonder why he did not come to their realization sooner. Now that he's a veteran with the Lakers he's finally starting to show some maturity on the floor that has been hard to find during his pro career. It likely won't be enough to turn Los Angeles into a serious title contender this year but it bodes well for Ayton's future in the league.

And, to be clear, we're talking about a relatively recent and brief trend. Just a few weeks ago, he was complaining that the Lakers were "trying to make me Clint Capela.” Now he's "having fun" with doing things that might not show up in the box score. That's a far cry from his previous attitude where he envisioned himself as a premium offensive option from the post.

“I’ve completely … I bought in,”he said.“Completely, like 110 percent. I hope you see the work.”

Before this season, Ayton was at his best during the Phoenix Suns' run to the 2021 NBA Finals. That year, he attempted the fewest shots of his career (before this season) and focused on making a difference with his defense. But he clearly didn't internalize the lessons of that stretch run, looking for a larger and larger offensive role until he was traded to the Trail Blazers. In Portland, he put up some of the best individual numbers of his career for teams that didn't even sniff the playoffs. He may not want to be Clint Capela but he has the biggest positive impact on his team when he does Capela things.

Ayton clearly is not the No. 1 option on a team that has Luka Dončić in his prime. LeBron James might not be the same dynamic force he was earlier in his career, but he's still a better offensive initiator than Ayton. The big man deserves credit for bowing to those superior players and trying to find a way to contribute at an above average level.

None of this means Ayton can't still help the Lakers' offense. He still possesses some shooting touch from the mid-range and he can be an adequate finisher around the rim. Combine that with his above-average mobility and he is particularly effective against opposing second units.

His new role with the first team stars is to work hard on defense and help the Lakers finish off possessions with a defensive rebound. Those aren't the sort of contributions Ayton has valued in the past, but it's where he needs to be as he plays his age-27 season.

How does this impact Deandre Ayton's future with the Lakers?

The true measure of just how bought in Ayton is with his new role, which won't come until the offseason. He possesses a player option that can keep him in Los Angeles for one more season at just over $8.1 million. If he really believes he's now an energy big then he should be content to stay on that salary.

If, on the other hand, he still envisions a scenario where he can be an offensive star then he'll try to hit the open market and cash in with a long-term extension. Expect his agents to advise him against that kind of move given how tepid his market would be throughout the league.

Ayton may never be a perfect player for a title contender, but his newfound enthusiasm towards rounding out his game is good news for the Lakers and his future in the league. The transformation may have come a few years too late, but better late than never for the enigmatic center.