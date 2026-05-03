Detroit Pistons playoff history: Last series win, last championship and overall record

The Detroit Pistons haven't been all too familiar with the NBA Playoffs over the past decade as a whole. When Cade Cunningham and Co. played their way to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference in the 2024-25 season, it was the franchise's first appearances in the postseason since 2019. And with earning the East's No. 1 seed in the 2025-26 season, it was the first time the Pistons occupied the top spot entering the playoffs since 2007.

Largely due to the sporadic and inconsistent playoff appearances, it's also been quite a long time since the Pistons have experienced postseason success as well. There are legitimately kids who are graduating high school this year who might not have been around the last time Detroit won a playoff series, or at least that was the case until Cunningham and the 2025-26 Pistons ousted the Orlando Magic in the first round of the 2026 postseason. It was long overdue.

When was the last time the Pistons won a playoff series?

Pistons guard Chauncey Billups | KIRTHMON F. DOZIER, Detroit Free Press

Before beating Orlando in the first round of the 2026 playoffs, the last time the Pistons won a playoff series was back in the 2008 NBA Playoffs when they defeated, coincidentally, the Magic (their first-round opponent in the 2026 postseason) in the Eastern Conference semifinals in five games. They obviously won two series in that postseason, first toppling the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round in a 4-2 series victory.

That Detroit team, which still included the core of Chauncey Billups, Richard Hamilton, Tayshaun Prince and more, went on to lose in the Eastern Conference Finals to Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen's Boston Celtics. It was the third straight year that the Pistons had lost in the conference finals at that point as well, losing to the Cavaliers in 2007 and the Heat in 2006. In total, though, that core led the Pistons to six consecutive conference finals showings.

That core was the most modern era of dominance we've seen from the Detroit Pistons, and it's not an accident that those Eastern Conference Finals appearances, albeit fruitless, were in the midst of a run where the Pistons were title favorites every single season — including actually grabbing some hardware along the way as well.

After getting over a drought that was nearly a two decades long, though, the hope is that this iteration of the Pistons can eventually reach the mountaintop. And getting over the hump by winning a playoff series is most certainly the first step in that.

When was the last time the Pistons won an NBA Championship?

Detroit Pistons | Detroit Free Press-USA TODAY NETWORK

The legendary 2000s Pistons captured the franchise's last NBA Championship with the 2004 title. Detroit weathered a deep Eastern Conference that season in the playoffs with a five-game win over the Bucks, a seven-game thriller over the Nets and finally a six-game series victory over the Pacers. That set them up for a date with the vaunted Los Angeles Lakers, who they made quick work of in a 4-1 series triumph that ended with the Larry O'Brien Trophy coming to Detroit.

Billups, Hamilton, Prince, Ben Wallace and so on tried to run it back the following year as well. They again emerged as the champions of the Eastern Conference before meeting the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals. They gave Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili everything they could handle in a phenomenal seven-game series, but ultimately fell short against the Spurs. That also doubles as the last NBA Finals appearance for the Pistons as well.

Detroit Pistons overall playoff record

Here's a quick look at the overall playoff record for the Pistons, both in overall games, as well as in series and the NBA titles won by Detroit in franchise history.

Pistons Playoff History Record or Number All-Time Pistons Playoff Record 193-189 All-Time Pistons Playoff Series Record 39-39 Conference Championships 5 (1988, 1989, 1990, 2004, 2005) NBA Championships 3 (1989, 1990, 2004)

The Pistons have three NBA titles to their credit, two from the Bad Boy Pistons of the late-'80s and early '90s, and then the aforementioned title in 2004. Both iterations of the elite Detroit eras also earned an extra conference championship.

It's worth noting that Detroit did win two NBL titles in the mid-1940s (1944 and 1945, to be exact), but we're talking about the NBA and post-merger titles that truly matter in this equation. Regardless, it's been a middling overall history in the playoffs for the Pistons, but with some extremely high highs that the recent Cade Cunningham-led run would love to keep adding to moving forward.