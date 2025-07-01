Sorry, but Dick Vitale is right about Caitlin Clark

Despite being named captain to the 2025 WNBA All-star fan voting, Caitlin Clark did not fare well while being voted among her fellow players.

Clark, who received over 1.3 million fan votes, was voted and ranked as the ninth-best guard in all of the league by her players. This despite being ranked in second place in assists per game, she has 8.9 per game and is only behind Alyssa Thomas at 9.3.

This is also despite Clark missing seven games this season due to various lower body injuries. When healthy she is arguably one of the best players on the court and in the league. She helped lead the Indiana Fever to an appearance in the Commissioner's Cup championship game.

However, it does seem that players around the league do not share the sentiment that Clark is among one of the best in the league. Legendary ESPN sportscaster Dick Vitale blasted the league and its players for their voting.

Via social media, he said, "Absolutely PURE JEALOUSY that ⁦⁩@WNBA players voted Caitlin Clark the 9th best guard. Some day they will realize what she Has done for ALL of the players in the WNBA. Charted planes - increase in salaries-sold out crowds - improved TV Ratings."

Vitale, has always been an ambassador for the game of basketball from the college to the pro ranks. At this moment he is right about the player's sentiment towards Clark.

Caitlin Clark is making waves in both good and bad ways

There is not a single metric that would suggest that any other player moves the needle or generates as much headlines or revenue as Caitlin Clark. She has continued to grow the game through high television ratings and attendance records that continued to be broken almost every week.

To be sure, there are players that are just as talented, such as fellow All-Star captain Napheesa Collier, and Sabrina Ioenscu and A'ja Wilson. But none of them have been able to become as strong an ambassador and generated a fan base as much as Clark.

She has had injury issues which should be the only feasible reason why she should be ranked lower than one of the top guards in the league. If the players and the league continue to attempt to discard what Clark has brought to it, it could hurt them in the long run. They need to adopt a strategy of respecting what she has brought. And respect is not a zero-sum game, giving Clark her flowers doesn't have to mean taking them away from other talented players. She is a rising tide, lifting all boats in the WNBA.

When Clark recently returned from injury she broke off for 32 points upsetting the New York Liberty on June 14. During her barrage of points and logo 3-pointers, even All-Star Breanna Stewart and head coach of the Liberty Sandy Brondello were seen smiling during the performance.

Did they want to beat her, sure, but they also acknowledged what she brought to the singular game and the league. It's the right to approach and one that every player in the league needs to adopt. That's exactly what a legend like Vitale is saying.