Each NBA Pacific Division team's most underrated offseason move

The Jonathan Kuminga 'saga' continues. Yes, we're really this deep into the offseason.

Yet, the NBA hasn't been totally quiet all this time. There might have even been some movement that has flown under the radar.

These are our favorite underrated moves from the Pacific Division.

Golden State Warriors: Drafting Alex Toohey

Starting off real gross here, but until the other shoe drops with Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors are the biggest false alarm of the off-season. Ditto with their yet-to-be-confirmed verbal pickups of Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton.

But I'd be willing to bet that you weren't aware of their activity in the draft. While Golden State didn't own any picks at its outset, but through a convoluted set of trades ended up with the draft rights to Alex Toohey out of Australia with the 56th pick.

Is he likely a draft-and-stash that could literally end up on a different team, in a different league, in a year or two? Probably. Did any of these moves matter past Golden State just going with the flow for a flyer on random talent? Probably not. But Toohey does profile as the kind of buttoned-up, low-usage, high-efficiency role player that Golden State tends to gravitate towards. Even if he is boring.

Let's just move on.

Los Angeles Clippers: Trading for John Collins

Now we get to something interesting.

LA's other team probably drew more than its fair share of jeers and drones when they took Bradley Beal off of Phoenix's hands. But hidden just under that flash was a series of savvy moves. Trading Norman Powell at his peak value was crafty, his scoring off the bench replaced by Beal's. As was signing Brook Lopez away from Milwaukee.

But my favorite move comes from the Norman Powell trade. LA wisely pivoted skill sets and was able to get John Collins in return, an athletic big just entering his prime who holds 20/10 potential. James Harden hasn't had this fun of a pick-and-roll partner since his days on the Rockets. And even after Harden and Kawhi leave for either greener pastures or the retirement home, Collins has it in him to become a cornerstone of the franchise.

Los Angeles Lakers: Signing Deandre Ayton

Yes, ha ha, point and laugh at the meme center that Los Angeles signed. Deandre Ayton hate is justified, as he's managed to basically slack his way off two teams that relied on him.

However, if there is anyone in the NBA that is able to get the best out of his role players, it is LeBron James. And moreover, Ayton adds a dimension to the Lakers' roster that it likely hasn't had since Dwight left: size.

He doesn't have to be trotted out to the tune of 30+ minutes every night. But Joel Embiid, Giannis, and other supersized bigs are lurking that the rest of LA's roster simply can't handle. And while disappointing, Ayton was far from useless during his time with the Blazers. If nothing else, he probably gives Luka Doncic the most talented lob threat he's had the pleasure of working with. Let's just hope the man's attitude holds up, or he'll go the way of Kwame Brown.

Phoenix Suns: Reloading(?) with Jalen Green

Conventional wisdom dictates that a team must choose between winning now and rebuilding, or flounder in the middle ground. Conventional wisdom also dictates that the era of forced 'big three's' is over.

The Suns are not conventional.

At this point in his career, it is unlikely that Phoenix would not have gotten a better package in return for Kevin Durant. And if we're talking underrated moves, I think pairing Devin Booker and Jalen Green is being unfairly poo-poo'd, at least relative to the understandable trepidation everyone has towards their two new centers: one an injury risk, the other with a floor as low as Hasheem Thabeet's.

If nothing else, this move makes one thing clear in Phoenix: the Suns are Booker's team now. And time will tell if he can lead it.

Sacramento Kings: Signing Dennis Schröder

Speaking of teams in that awkward middle ground, if the Kings are not getting rid of Domantas Sabonis, they must think they can win with him.

And the first step towards doing that is finding someone to fill the enormous shoes De'Aaron Fox left vacant. And while he has been up-and-down throughout his NBA career, Dennis Schröder is proving there is still plenty of good basketball left in him.

All the same, you know that the city of Sacramento is still crossing their fingers for Jonathan Kuminga to come their way. And that's not a good place to be.