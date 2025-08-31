Each NBA Southeast Division team's most underrated offseason move

In what has been a largely uneventful NBA offseason, the division that made the most noise was probably (and if so, surprisingly) the Southeast Division. Between Kristaps going to Atlanta, the massive four-pick trade for Desmond Bane, and Washington building the ultimate shooting roster if we time-traveled to 2017, the Southeast made moves.

But we're not here to talk about the big ones. These are the most underrated gambits the teams of the Southeast Division made in the 2025 off-season.

Atlanta Hawks: Trading for Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Porzingis is a big name, we'll all agree. But for all the impact he'll give Atlanta off the bench, snagging him might actually be a tad overrated.

But in Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Atlanta gets the depth piece at guard that they desperately in want of. Alexander-Walker is a low-usage prototypical 3-and-D player who was good enough to be a Sixth Man of the Year finalist just this past season. Not only that, but the Hawks also were able to spirit him away as a bargain, only coughing up a second round pick and cash. For what Alexander-Walker offers, that is a steal...

Especially if they and Trae Young part ways.

Charlotte Hornets: Trading for Collin Sexton

Speaking of the best insurance policies in the league, Charlotte now has a way for its offense to not literally bottom out if LaMelo Ball goes down (he will).

The shrewd drafting of Kon Knueppel is neck-and-neck with this deal (the basketball gods know that the Hornets could use actual mature adults on the court), but what puts the Sexton deal over the top for them is how badly Charlotte fleeced the Jazz for him. For reference: Desmond Bane cost Orlando a king's ransom in draft assets. Meanwhile, Sexton is a year younger, has run an offense, was packaged with a second round pick, and all it took was Jusuf Nurkic to get him.

Utah can talk about clearing the runway for Ace Bailey all they want, but letting Sexton go for that price was just insultingly bad business.

Miami Heat: Drafting Kasparis Jakucionis

This one is more up to the teams that let Jakucionis slide this far, but it still requires intelligence to take advantage of a windfall when it comes your way. Seriously — I understand that Jakucionis is a bit of a project, but to fall not just out of a projected top ten draft slot, but to the 20th pick is wild.

In Jakucionis, the Heat get arguably the best passer in the 2025 rookie class after Egor Demin, and he has the makings of a low-level All-Star in him if all goes well. Let the kid take a year on the bench to learn while the newly-acquired Norman Powell (also a candidate for this list) sets fire to the net alongside Tyler Herro, and bask in the spark he adds to your offense in a season or two.

Orlando Magic: Signing Tyus Jones

The Magic had a mission going into the 2025 off-season: add shooting. And boy, did they.

Between the Desmond Bane trade and their aggressive draft, the Magic added instant offense to what was already a playoff-worthy team. But in signing one of the best and most efficient backup guards in the league, Orlando added to its playmaking without upsetting the pecking order.

Washington Wizards: Getting rid of Jordan Poole

Someone should really check on the Wizards.

Could Alex Sarr and Tre Johnson be the future Washington fans have been dreaming of? Maybe. But based on how Washington's track record is with developing young talent, I doubt that they actually are.

So you look to the uninspired trades that the Wizards made as they continue to circle the drain. And while acquiring CJ McCollum is kind of a boring move, the real gift was finding someone to dump Jordan Poole on. He's the current league king of empty calorie stats, and if the Wizards are going to commit to a rebuild with washed up stars on the roster, they're better off doing it with two ancient players (by NBA standards) than with an inefficient chucker who's still yet to enter his 'prime'.

Addition by subtraction is the best they can hope for.