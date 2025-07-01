Eastern Conference power rankings: Hawks soar after Nickeil Alexander-Walker deal

The Atlanta Hawks have been quite busy this offseason. In the opening days under new leadership with GM Onsi Saleh, the Hawks pulled off a high-profile trade for Kristaps Porziņģis, a draft-day heist to land a potential top-five pick in 2026, and a duo of new additions on the perimeter with Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Needless to say, Atlanta has drawn quite a bit of attention for shrewd and appetizing moves, and that begs the question of how the Hawks stack up in the current Eastern Conference.

Without further delay, here is a way-way-way-too-early look at the East, as of July 1.

1. Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland's 2024-25 season ended with a thud, but it's important to remember how good the Cavaliers were. They won 64 games. They don't lose any of their top four pieces. It would be very difficult to remove them from the top spot unless something drastically changes, even with the loss of reserve guard Ty Jerome in free agency.

2. New York Knicks

The Knicks are also coming off a very strong season, winning 51 games and reaching the Eastern Conference Finals. It was a mild upset when New York lost to Indiana with a berth in the NBA Finals on the line, but the Knicks have their core intact with Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges. Who will coach them? We'll see.

3. Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks haven't won 48 games or more in a decade. That's a cruel reality, even for a team with an Eastern Conference Finals trip in 2021 and a bunch of competitive seasons. However, the Hawks are clearly loading up this summer, adding Kristaps Porziņģis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard without sacrificing anyone from the team's young core. Atlanta is suddenly a trendy team and, honestly, the positive buzz makes sense. This is a deep, talented group.

4. Indiana Pacers

Out of respect for the run the Pacers went on, they stay in the top four despite the absence of Tyrese Haliburton for most or all of the 2025-26 season. Indiana does have TJ McConnell and Andrew Nembhard to weather the storm at point guard, and Rick Carlisle is good at his job.

5. Orlando Magic

The Desmond Bane trade was a big swing, and Orlando's offense should benefit quite a bit. It is easy to forget that the Magic only won 41 games, however, and they have more roster work to do.

6. Detroit Pistons

Detroit was a tremendous story a season ago, winning 44 games after operating in the wilderness for years. The bones of that team are back, but Malik Beasley's federal investigation saga throws a wrench in the team's plans. Caris LeVert is a nice pivot, but Beasley's 3-point volume unlocked a lot for the Pistons.

7. Boston Celtics

It feels very odd to have the Celtics this low. Jaylen Brown and Derrick White are still there, which helps, but Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis are out the door. Plus, of course, Jayson Tatum is going to miss most or all of the season. It's a retooling year in Boston.

8. Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis is still on the team. If he wasn't, the Bucks would be (way) down the list, but as long as Antetokounmpo is on board and healthy, there is at least a floor here.

9. Philadelphia 76ers

Remember when the Sixers won 24 games? That was a wild time. Joel Embiid's health is a perennial question mark, but Philadelphia should at least get more from Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, and Jared McCain this season.

10. Miami Heat

Miami could get into the trade realm at some point but, after a minor flirtation with Kevin Durant, the current roster just isn't inspiring at all.

11. Chicago Bulls

Trying to figure out the overall direction of the Bulls is a tough task, but Chicago does have a bunch of useful players. Isaac Okoro can defend and the return of Tre Jones brings optionality to the table. Provided Josh Giddey returns and nothing crazy happens, the Bulls should be competitive.

12. Toronto Raptors

If the Raptors are healthy, they should be much better than the 30-win team a year ago, so at least there's that. Brandon Ingram is a good floor-raiser when he's available, and the starting five is filled with competent players. Still, there are questions about what the overall plan is in Toronto.

13. Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets sent Mark Williams to Phoenix, but the rest of the Hornets' moves seem to be at least mildly focused on winning. Kon Knueppel should be a better-than-average rookie. Collin Sexton will help. Charlotte is getting more serious.

14. Washington Wizards

The Wizards are a bit more serious from a roster standpoint than the 18-win season in 2024-25 might indicate. Khris Middleton, CJ McCollum, Marcus Smart, Corey Kispert, and Kelly Olynyk are all real veterans. Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, and Bilal Coulibaly should all improve. Tre Johnson is a real talent. However, the Wizards' improvement only takes them so far with this roster.

15. Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn's roster situation is pretty wild. They have Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton, both of whom are starting-caliber players, and the rest is a total rebuild. Cam Thomas projects to return in restricted free agency, but Brooklyn used five (!) first round picks on developmental pieces. It's going to be a weird season.