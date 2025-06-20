Every Game 7 in NBA Finals history: Full list and details

There is no better word in sports than Game 7. With the Indiana Pacers defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, forcing a Game 7, this will be the 20th Game 7 in NBA finals history. The first Game 7 since the 2016 NBA Finals, where the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors.

Every NBA player dreams of playing at this moment, and for all the all-time greats, they have had the biggest moments. LeBron James block in 2016 and his pull-up mid-range over Kawhi Leonard in 2013, Kobe Bryant passing the ball to Ron Artest in 2010, Walt Frazier's performance in the Garden in 1970, and many more.

Here is a full detailed list of every Game 7 in NBA Finals history.

1951 NBA Finals: Rochester Royals vs. New York Knicks

The very first NBA Finals Game 7 took place between the Rochester Royals and New York Knicks. This was before the introduction of the shot clock, where the final score was 79-75 in favor of the Royals. Arnie Risen had a game high 24 points where both teams shot below 42 percent from the field.

1952 NBA Finals: New York Knicks vs. Minneapolis Lakers

The New York Knicks found themselves in a Game 7 of the finals the following year and had the same fate, losing to George Mikan and the Minneapolis Lakers 82-65. Mikan finished with 22 points and 19 rebounds, securing the Lakers third NBA championship and would be the first of the first ever three-peat in NBA history.

1954 NBA Finals: Syracuse Nationals vs. Minneapolis Lakers

The Lakers would beat the Knicks in the 1953 NBA Finals and found themselves back in a Game 7 the following year. They would defeat the Syracuse Nationals (now Philadelphia 76ers) 87-80, with the Lakers Jim Pollard having a game high 21 points. The Lakers completed the three-peat and won their fifth championship. Just 10 days after this game, the NBA introduced the shot clock.

1955 NBA Finals: Fort Wayne Pistons vs. Syracuse Nationals

Syracuse hosted the NBA finals after losing to the Lakers and found themselves in a Game 7 against the Fort Wayne Pistons. The Nationals would win 92-91, in the first ever Finals to feature a shot clock, where Syracuse had seven players score in double digits and a total of 57 fouls were committed in this game.

1957 NBA Finals: St. Louis Hawks vs. Boston Celtics

No team has been in more Game 7's of the NBA Finals than the Boston Celtics, and their first was in 1957 against the Hawks. This was the first of the Bill Russell era, who never lost Game 7. The Celtics defeated the Hawks 125-123 in a double overtime thriller. Bill Russell had 19 points and 32 rebounds, Bob Cousy had 12 points and 11 assists, and Tom Heinsohn finished with 37 points and 23 rebounds.

This was the fourth game of the series that was decided by two points and capturing the first of 18 championships for the Celtics.

1960 NBA Finals: St. Louis Hawks vs. Boston Celtics

The 1960 NBA Finals featured the Hawks and Celtics for the third time in four years, and went to a Game 7 for the second time. It wasn't as close as it was the first time, with the Celtics winning 122-103, with Bill Russell finishing with 22 points and 35 rebounds. This championship would be the third in their history and eventually the second championship in an eventual eight peat.

1962 NBA Finals: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics have been the most frequent matchup in the NBA Finals, resulting in the most Game 7 matchups in the Finals as well. The Lakers were up 3-2, but the Celtics would win Game 6 and eventually Game 7 in overtime, by a score of 110-107.

For Los Angeles, Jerry West finished with 35 points and Elgin Baylor with 41 points and 22 rebounds. Bill Russell had 30 points and 40 rebounds, which is the only 30-40 game in the finals, and the 40 rebounds is tied for the most rebounds in an NBA Finals game (the other being Russell in Game 2 of the 1960 Finals).

1966 NBA Finals: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

Los Angeles was down 3-1 to the Celtics, forcing a Game 7 but came up short, losing 95-93. If they had pulled off the comeback, they would've been the only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the finals for 50 years. Unfortunately, Elgin Baylor went 6-for-22 from the field, as Jerry West dropped 36 points. Russell finished with 25 points and 32 rebounds, capturing the Celtics ninth championship and their eighth consecutive, which remains as the most consecutive championships won across every sport.

1969 NBA Finals: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

The 1969 NBA Finals is one of the most important finals for many reasons, and fittingly went to a Game 7. The Celtics defeated the Lakers again, by a score of 108-106. Jerry West had the first ever triple double in a Game 7 finishing with 42 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists. Wilt Chamberlain had 18 points and 27 rebounds, and Elgin Baylor went 8-for-22 but finished with 20 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists.

Boston had John Havlicek finish with 26 points, Em Bryant with 20 points, and Sam Jones with 24 points. Bill Russell only had six points but 21 rebounds. This would be the Celtics and Russell's 11th championship.

This Final was the first to introduce the Finals MVP, which went to Jerry West, who remains as the only player to win the Finals MVP as part of the losing team.

1970 NBA Finals: Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks

Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals is the biggest moment in the history of the Knicks franchise. In Game 5, Knicks center and the MVP of the league, Willis Reed, suffered a torn thigh. New York was able to win Game 5, taking a 3-2 series lead, but after the Lakers victory in Game 6, it seemed very unlikely they would win.

One of the most infamous moments in NBA history was when Reed walked through the tunnel of Madison Square Garden, ready to play besides barely being able to run. He made his first two shots and his only two for the game, doing just enough to inspire the Knicks to a 113-99 victory. Led by Walt Frazier dropping 36 points, 19 assists, and seven rebounds. His 19 assists are the most ever in a Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

This would capture the Knicks first ever championship, and unfortunately the Lakers Game 7 record worsen during the era of Jerry West and Elgin Baylor.

1974 NBA Finals: Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

This was the sixth time the Boston Celtics went to a Game 7 in the NBA finals, and this featured two league MVPs in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Dave Cowens. The Bucks were looking to win their second in four years, and the Celtics were looking for their first since Bill Russell's retirement.

Cowens' 28 points and 14 rebounds propelled the Celtics to a 102-87 blowout victory, giving Boston their 12th championship. This game would be the last of Oscar Robertson's career and eventually would be a cause of Abdul-Jabbar's trade to the Lakers.

1978 NBA Finals: Washington Bullets vs. Seattle SuperSonics

The Washington Bullets defeated the Seattle SuperSonics 105-99. SuperSonic Marvin Webster had a game high 27 points, but the Bullets had six players score more than 12 points, led by Finals MVP Wes Unseld finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. This is Washington's only championship and Seattle would get their revenge the following season.

1984 NBA Finals: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

The 1984 NBA Finals featured the Lakers and Celtics for the first time since the 1969 finals, as it did in 1969, it went to Game 7. Also, as it did in 1969, the Celtics won, winning 111-102. This would be their 15th championship and second during the Larry Bird era.

This series is infamous for "Tragic" Johnson, where Magic Johnson played horribly. In this game, he had seven turnovers. The biggest factor in the Celtics winning, they took 51 free throws and made 43.

1988 NBA Finals: Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers faced a 3-2 deficit entering Game 6. Isiah Thomas would injure his ankle in that Game 6 but would have one of the greatest superman performances, dropping 25 points in the third quarter. If not for a questionable foul call on Bill Laimbeer, no Game 7 would have taken place.

Los Angeles got the job done, defeating the Pistons 108-105. If not for Thomas' injury, things may have been different, but that shouldn't take away from James Worthy having the second triple-double in a Game 7 of the NBA Finals, finishing with 36 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists, and earning the Finals MVP.

1994 NBA Finals: New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets

The Knicks and Houston Rockets were looking to win their first championship in the absence of Michael Jordan, no team more than the Knicks. Unfortunately for New York, it was one of the worst games for John Starks. After getting a potential series winning shot block at the end of Game 6, he followed up with a performance going 2-for-18 from the field and 0-for-11 from three.

Hakeem Olajuwon had 25 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks, slowing down Patrick Ewing and taking home the 90-84 win, to give Houston their first championship.

2005 NBA Finals: Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs

The 2005 NBA Finals is one of the most underrated and overlooked finals ever. The Spurs are looking to win their third championship. Detroit was looking to go back-to-back, while defeating two dynasties to do it, one being the Kobe and Shaq Lakers and Tim Duncan's Spurs.

Duncan showed why he's one of the greatest players of all-time, having a game high 25 points and 11 rebounds. With Manu Ginobili’s 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting, the Spurs won 81-74 and won their third championship in franchise history.

2010 NBA Finals: Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The fifth and most recent Game 7 matchup between the Lakers and Celtics. Boston had been 4-0 in Game 7's against the Lakers, but fate would change as they defeated Boston 83-79. 73 of the 79 points by Boston were scored by the starters. In this low scoring game, everyone shot bad, but Kobe Bryant had 23 points and 15 rebounds and Pau Gasol with 19 points and 18 rebounds.

This game gave us one of the most famous quotes by Metta World Peace. With about a minute left, Lakers leading 76-73, Bryant passed Peace the ball where he nailed it, icing the game to give L.A. their 16th championship.

2013 NBA Finals: San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat

Game 6 featured one of the greatest in game comebacks and the greatest shot ever by Ray Allen to force overtime. As Miami sealed Game 6 forcing Game 7, we would get one of the most overshadowed Game 7's ever.

There was no stopping LeBron James, finishing with 37 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists. With the best efforts from Tim Duncan and Kawhi Leonard, a James mid-range jumper with 28 seconds left, to give Miami a 92-88 lead, and steal by James the ensuing possession gave the Heat the 95-88 victory. James would win finals MVP, back-to-back championships and gave the Heat the third championship in franchise history.

2016 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors

The greatest game of all-time was Game 7 of the 2016 finals. The Cleveland Cavaliers were trying to become the first team to amount a 3-1 comeback against a team who finished with a 73-9 record, the best regular season record of all-time, and had the only unanimous MVP in the league.

The first half saw the Golden State Warriors with a 49-42 lead, but the Cavaliers cut it to one to start the fourth quarter. This fourth quarter was one of the most grueling, slow paced, and low scoring ever, with 31 total points being score.

The game was tied 89-89 with 4:39 left, and no one scored could score. It felt that whichever team scored next was destined to win the finals. With 1:55 left, the Warriors have a fast break opportunity, Andre Iguodala with a wide-open layup and then, "Blocked by James." LeBron James chase down block prevents the Warriors from taking a lead and is remembered as the greatest defensive play ever.

A minute later, Kyrie Irving isos on Steph Curry knocks down the 3 to give Cleveland a 92-89 lead. A great defensive possession by Kevin Love forced Curry to take a bad shot, and a free throw by James iced the game.

Cleveland won 93-89, completing the 3-1 comeback and winning their first ever championship in franchise history. James finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists, the third triple-double in an NBA Finals Game 7. James would win the Finals MVP, becoming the first player ever to lead both teams in every major statistical category, and would give him the third championship of his career.

Game 7 of the Finals has presented us with the most thrilling and iconic moments in NBA history, and Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals is next to present an all-time great moment.