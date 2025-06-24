Since 2000, John Calipari has produced 41 first-round picks in the NBA Draft. That, quite simply, is a lot. Well over one per year on average. Some of those have been great picks — Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, etc. etc. Some of them haven't panned out quite as well. Nevertheless, if you played for John Calipari in college, there's a pretty good chance you'll be picked in the first round of the draft.
Every first-round NBA Draft pick John Calipari has produced since 2000
Player
Pick
Year
Dajuan Wagner
6
2002
Shawne Williams
17
2006
Derrick Rose
1
2008
Tyreke Evans
4
2009
John Wall
1
2010
DeMarcus Cousins
5
2010
Patrick Patterson
13
2010
Eric Bledsoe
18
2010
Daniel Orton
29
2010
Enes Kanter
3
2011
Brandon Knight
8
2011
Anthony Davis
1
2012
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2
2012
Terrence Jones
18
2012
Marquis Teague
29
2012
Nerlens Noel
6
2013
Archie Goodwin
29
2013
Julius Randle
7
2014
James Young
17
2014
Karl-Anthony Towns
1
2015
Willie Cauley-Stein
6
2015
Trey Lyles
12
2015
Devin Booker
13
2015
Jamal Murray
7
2016
Skal Labissière
28
2016
De'Aaron Fox
5
2017
Malik Monk
11
2017
Bam Adebayo
14
2017
Kevin Knox
9
2018
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
11
2018
PJ Washington
12
2019
Tyler Herro
13
2019
Keldon Johnson
29
2019
Tyrese Maxey
21
2020
Immanuel Quickley
25
2020
Isaiah Jackson
22
2021
Shaedon Sharpe
7
2022
TyTy Washington Jr.
29
2022
Cason Wallace
10
2023
Reed Sheppard
3
2024
Rob Dillingham
8
2024
Will John Calipari produce a first-round pick in 2025?
Potentially. Arkansas forward Adou Thiero is right on the edge between a late first-round pick and an early second, and if he slides into the top 30, he'll be the 42nd first rounder from Cal (and the above list will be updated accordingly.)
Thiero would be the ultimate Calipari pick — he spent his first two college seasons at Kentucky, and followed Cal to Arkansas, where he broke out as a key contributor and switchable defender.
Calipari once produced five first-round NBA Draft picks in a single year
In 12 different drafts, Cal has produced more than one first-round draft pick. But 2010 still stands above all, when five Kentucky Wildcats went in the first round, starting with John Wall at No. 1, and ending with Daniel Orton (who averaged 3.4 points per game at UK) at No. 29.
Two years later, Kentucky went No. 1 and No. 2 in the draft, with Anthony Davis going first overall to New Orleans and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist going right after him to Charlotte. Tough luck.
Many of Calipari's first rounders have reached star status
Combined, Cal's first-round picks have been to 39 All-Star Games — and counting! There are at least 10 more combined ASG appearances between KAT, Book, SGA, Maxey, AD and Sharpe (let a Blazers fan hope).
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the first Cal deciple to win an MVP award, which he captured this year during one of the most memorable single seasons in NBA history. Of course, SGA also won an NBA title and secured Finals MVP. That's like, a basketball triple crown.