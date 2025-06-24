Since 2000, John Calipari has produced 41 first-round picks in the NBA Draft. That, quite simply, is a lot. Well over one per year on average. Some of those have been great picks — Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, etc. etc. Some of them haven't panned out quite as well. Nevertheless, if you played for John Calipari in college, there's a pretty good chance you'll be picked in the first round of the draft.

Every first-round NBA Draft pick John Calipari has produced since 2000

Player Pick Year Dajuan Wagner 6 2002 Shawne Williams 17 2006 Derrick Rose 1 2008 Tyreke Evans 4 2009 John Wall 1 2010 DeMarcus Cousins 5 2010 Patrick Patterson 13 2010 Eric Bledsoe 18 2010 Daniel Orton 29 2010 Enes Kanter 3 2011 Brandon Knight 8 2011 Anthony Davis 1 2012 Michael Kidd-Gilchrist 2 2012 Terrence Jones 18 2012 Marquis Teague 29 2012 Nerlens Noel 6 2013 Archie Goodwin 29 2013 Julius Randle 7 2014 James Young 17 2014 Karl-Anthony Towns 1 2015 Willie Cauley-Stein 6 2015 Trey Lyles 12 2015 Devin Booker 13 2015 Jamal Murray 7 2016 Skal Labissière 28 2016 De'Aaron Fox 5 2017 Malik Monk 11 2017 Bam Adebayo 14 2017 Kevin Knox 9 2018 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 11 2018 PJ Washington 12 2019 Tyler Herro 13 2019 Keldon Johnson 29 2019 Tyrese Maxey 21 2020 Immanuel Quickley 25 2020 Isaiah Jackson 22 2021 Shaedon Sharpe 7 2022 TyTy Washington Jr. 29 2022 Cason Wallace 10 2023 Reed Sheppard 3 2024 Rob Dillingham 8 2024

Will John Calipari produce a first-round pick in 2025?

Potentially. Arkansas forward Adou Thiero is right on the edge between a late first-round pick and an early second, and if he slides into the top 30, he'll be the 42nd first rounder from Cal (and the above list will be updated accordingly.)

Thiero would be the ultimate Calipari pick — he spent his first two college seasons at Kentucky, and followed Cal to Arkansas, where he broke out as a key contributor and switchable defender.

Calipari once produced five first-round NBA Draft picks in a single year

In 12 different drafts, Cal has produced more than one first-round draft pick. But 2010 still stands above all, when five Kentucky Wildcats went in the first round, starting with John Wall at No. 1, and ending with Daniel Orton (who averaged 3.4 points per game at UK) at No. 29.

Two years later, Kentucky went No. 1 and No. 2 in the draft, with Anthony Davis going first overall to New Orleans and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist going right after him to Charlotte. Tough luck.

Many of Calipari's first rounders have reached star status

Combined, Cal's first-round picks have been to 39 All-Star Games — and counting! There are at least 10 more combined ASG appearances between KAT, Book, SGA, Maxey, AD and Sharpe (let a Blazers fan hope).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the first Cal deciple to win an MVP award, which he captured this year during one of the most memorable single seasons in NBA history. Of course, SGA also won an NBA title and secured Finals MVP. That's like, a basketball triple crown.