Every John Calipari first-round draft pick since 2000

From Memphis to Kentucky and now Arkansas, Coach Cal has produced a staggering amount of first-round talent in the past 25 years.
Quinn Everts
Arkansas v Texas Tech
Arkansas v Texas Tech

Since 2000, John Calipari has produced 41 first-round picks in the NBA Draft. That, quite simply, is a lot. Well over one per year on average. Some of those have been great picks — Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, etc. etc. Some of them haven't panned out quite as well. Nevertheless, if you played for John Calipari in college, there's a pretty good chance you'll be picked in the first round of the draft.

Every first-round NBA Draft pick John Calipari has produced since 2000

Player

Pick

Year

Dajuan Wagner

6

2002

Shawne Williams

17

2006

Derrick Rose

1

2008

Tyreke Evans

4

2009

John Wall

1

2010

DeMarcus Cousins

5

2010

Patrick Patterson

13

2010

Eric Bledsoe

18

2010

Daniel Orton

29

2010

Enes Kanter

3

2011

Brandon Knight

8

2011

Anthony Davis

1

2012

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

2

2012

Terrence Jones

18

2012

Marquis Teague

29

2012

Nerlens Noel

6

2013

Archie Goodwin

29

2013

Julius Randle

7

2014

James Young

17

2014

Karl-Anthony Towns

1

2015

Willie Cauley-Stein

6

2015

Trey Lyles

12

2015

Devin Booker

13

2015

Jamal Murray

7

2016

Skal Labissière

28

2016

De'Aaron Fox

5

2017

Malik Monk

11

2017

Bam Adebayo

14

2017

Kevin Knox

9

2018

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

11

2018

PJ Washington

12

2019

Tyler Herro

13

2019

Keldon Johnson

29

2019

Tyrese Maxey

21

2020

Immanuel Quickley

25

2020

Isaiah Jackson

22

2021

Shaedon Sharpe

7

2022

TyTy Washington Jr.

29

2022

Cason Wallace

10

2023

Reed Sheppard

3

2024

Rob Dillingham

8

2024

Will John Calipari produce a first-round pick in 2025?

Potentially. Arkansas forward Adou Thiero is right on the edge between a late first-round pick and an early second, and if he slides into the top 30, he'll be the 42nd first rounder from Cal (and the above list will be updated accordingly.)

Thiero would be the ultimate Calipari pick — he spent his first two college seasons at Kentucky, and followed Cal to Arkansas, where he broke out as a key contributor and switchable defender.

Calipari once produced five first-round NBA Draft picks in a single year

In 12 different drafts, Cal has produced more than one first-round draft pick. But 2010 still stands above all, when five Kentucky Wildcats went in the first round, starting with John Wall at No. 1, and ending with Daniel Orton (who averaged 3.4 points per game at UK) at No. 29.

Two years later, Kentucky went No. 1 and No. 2 in the draft, with Anthony Davis going first overall to New Orleans and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist going right after him to Charlotte. Tough luck.

Many of Calipari's first rounders have reached star status

Combined, Cal's first-round picks have been to 39 All-Star Games — and counting! There are at least 10 more combined ASG appearances between KAT, Book, SGA, Maxey, AD and Sharpe (let a Blazers fan hope).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the first Cal deciple to win an MVP award, which he captured this year during one of the most memorable single seasons in NBA history. Of course, SGA also won an NBA title and secured Finals MVP. That's like, a basketball triple crown.

