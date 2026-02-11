Every NBA team's current starting lineup, ranked from worst to first

The NBA Trade Deadline may not have delivered the earth-shattering Giannis Antetokounmpo trade we were all expecting, but we still saw several contenders make big upgrades. The Thunder, Timberwolves, Lakers and Knicks all got solid bench help. The Pistons picked up a desperately needed shooter, the Celtics upgraded their frontcourt and the Cavaliers swung big for James Harden.

Rather than our typical weekly power rankings, we're shuffling the teams based just on their new, projected starting fives. I've left out injured players who are expected to miss significant time but included a few who are currently out but expected back in the next week or two. I also did my best to guess at the lineups each team would use, acknowledging that not every team is actually trying to win games right now.

The top and bottom look a lot like our regular power rankings, but everything in between has moved around a lot.

30. Washington Wizards projected starting lineup:

Bub Carrington

Bilal Coulibaly

Tre Johnson

Kyshawn George

Alex Sarr

We probably won't see Trae Young or Anthony Davis for any significant stretch this season, which lets the Wizards give all their young players plenty of opportunities to play together, make mistakes and learn by doing. There is a lot of intriguing potential in this group, but, collectively, they're terrible right now.

29. Milwaukee Bucks projected starting lineup:

Ryan Rollins

Kevin Porter Jr.

AJ Green

Kyle Kuzma

Myles Turner

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for an extended period of time, and there's no reason to rush him back at the end of the season since the playoffs are well out of reach. In theory, they could be invested in developing their young players, but they don't really have much of that. Don't be surprised if 22-year-old deadline addition Ousmane Dieng eventually gets a chance to start, but for now, they're mostly just running down the clock and thinking about the summer.

28. Sacramento Kings projected starting lineup:

Russell Westbrook

Zach LaVine

DeMar DeRozan

Keegan Murray

Domantas Sabonis

Lots of talent, very little fit and no success to speak of. The Kings are a hot mess, and with the playoffs beyond out of reach, they'll likely experiment with some of their younger players in here.

27. Memphis Grizzlies projected starting lineup:

Ty Jerome

Cedric Coward

Jaylen Wells

GG Jackson

Santi Aldama

With Ja Morant and Zach Edey both out for an extended period of time and tanking on the agenda, the Grizzlies will likely be tinkering here. Jerome has looked really good in Morant's absence, and Coward, Wells and Jackson are an interesting young trio. But this is a work in progress, and other than rookie Coward, it's not clear that anyone in this group is definitively part of the long-term foundation.

26. Brooklyn Nets projected starting lineup:

Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Egor Dëmin

Terance Mann

Michael Porter Jr.

Noah Clowney

Nic Claxton

Porter Jr. has been playing like a star this season, one of the reasons the Nets decided to hang onto him at the deadline. Claxton is solid and could be a starting center for a lot of teams, thanks to his strong defense. But beyond that, things are shaky. Clowney is a raw 21-year-old, often overmatched at this point in his career. Mann has put up decent numbers this season, but he's probably better suited as a deep bench guy on a good team, tasked with doing a lot more than he should on a bad team. Dëmin has put up good numbers, including hitting nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc, but he's a rookie who needs seasoning. There's talent and fit here, but as a unit they're at a talent deficit against a lot of the league.

25. New Orleans Pelicans projected starting lineup:

Saddiq Bey

Herb Jones

Trey Murphy III

Zion Williamson

Derik Queen

The Pelicans have used this same starting five for the last nine games since Jones returned from injury and will probably stick with it. It lacks a true point guard but has a nice mix of shooters and defenders, relying on the frontcourt for a lot of creation. That seems unconventional but it's been much, much more effective than the same group with rookie point guard Jeremiah Fears in for Jones — plus-1.3 per 100 possessions vs. minus-13.7.

24. Indiana Pacers projected starting lineup:

Andrew Nembhard

Aaron Nesmith

Jarace Walker

Pascal Siakam

Ivica Zubac

The injuries just won't stop coming for the Pacers, with Johnny Furphy now out and Jarace Walker likely moving back into the starting lineup. There are three starters here from last year's Finals team, but, as good as Siakam is, it just doesn't work the same way without Tyrese Haliburton. The other big question is whether Zubac simply replaces Jay Huff or if they try to play two bigs, sliding Siakam down to small forward and continuing to bring Walker off the bench.

23. Dallas Mavericks projected starting lineup:

Max Christie

Naji Marshall

Cooper Flagg

PJ Washington

Daniel Gafford

The Mavericks have been using variations of this lineup recently with Flagg acting as de facto point guard. With the playoffs way out of reach and his and Christe's development as the priority, they'll likely continue to start something like this group, with deadline pickup Tyus Jones as the failsafe if they need more facilitation. Flagg is transcendent, but the rest of this lineup is guys who should probably be second-unit bench players on a good team. He's not quite ready to elevate them yet.

22. Chicago Bulls projected starting lineup:

Josh Giddey

Jaden Ivey

Anfernee Simons

Matas Buzelis

Guerschon Yabusele

If the first two games post-deadline are any indication, this is likely how the Bulls will approach the rest of the season. It's a strange arrangement with three guards and an undersized, 6-foot-6 power forward in Yabusele starting at center. This almost certainly won't last until next season, but it's a fun, attacking group that will play up-tempo as Billy Donovan experiments, looking for a formula worth running with.

21. Portland Trail Blazers projected starting lineup:

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday talks with Sidy Cissoko | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Jrue Holiday

Shaedon Sharpe

Deni Avdija

Toumani Camara

Donovan Clingan

There is a lot to like about this young starting lineup, and the continued growth of Camara, Sharpe, Avdija and Clingan inspires a lot of confidence for the future. However, the results aren't here yet in the present — they've been outscored by 2.7 points per 100 possessions. The other big question is whether Scoot Henderson is ready to take over for Holiday in the long-term.

20. Utah Jazz projected starting lineup:

Keyonte George

Ace Bailey

Lauri Markkanen

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jusuf Nurkic

After trading for Jaren Jackson Jr., the Jazz have the ability to roll out this jumbo lineup with tantalizing potential. George is taking the leap, Bailey is showing growth, Markkanen continues to be one of the most underrated stars in the league, JJJ helps space the floor and gives a huge defensive upgrade and Nurkic can help bind it all together. Of course the Jazz are still chasing a top-four pick, so this group may start but not actually play together all that often.

19. Miami Heat projected starting lineup:

Davion Mitchell

Norm Powell

Andrew Wiggins

Bam Adebayo

Kel'el Ware

This is probably the Heat's most talented five-man unit, but the results haven't been great. They've been outscored by 1.8 points per 100 possessions and basically even across the season anytime Ware and Adebayo have been on the court together. They've had better success with Jaime Jaquez or Pelle Larsson in for Wiggins and/or Ware but it's understandable if they've been holding onto that flexibility to counter specific matchups later in the game.

18. Toronto Raptors projected starting lineup:

Immanuel Quickley

RJ Barrett

Brandon Ingram

Scottie Barnes

Collin Murray-Boyles

The Raptors have been moving toward this starting group over the past few weeks, even though they're barely outscoring the opposition. It's probably the team's five most-talented players and the fit isn't terrible, with plenty of shooting, creation and defensive upside. Murray-Boyles is a rookie and continues to improve, but they've just been better with Jakob Poeltl or Sandro Mamukelashvili at the 5.

17. Los Angeles Lakers projected starting lineup:

Marcus Smart

Jake LaRavia

Luka Dončić

LeBron James

Deandre Ayton

Luke Kennard could be a game-changing deadline addition, but he's almost certainly going to be coming off the bench. This group has started 18 games together and, barring injury, is probably locked in going forward. And while it has plenty of star power, Smart, LaRavia and Ayton have not been a great fit — this group has been outscored by 5.5 points per 100 possessions, the worst mark in the league by any lineup that has played at least 200 minutes together.

16. Atlanta Hawks projected starting lineup:

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Dyson Daniels

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Zaccharie Risacher

Jalen Johnson

Onyeka Onkongwu

This lineup is lacking elite upside, but there is a lot to like here, especially if Daniels can ever make another 3-pointer and if Risacher can bounce back from his early season struggles. They'll have to rely a lot on the shot-creation abilities of Alexander-Walker and Johnson, but they have finishing, shooting and a very strong defensive foundation.

15. Los Angeles Clippers projected starting lineup:

Darius Garland

Bennedict Mathurin

Kawhi Leonard

John Collins

Brook Lopez

Neither Mathurin nor Garland has made their Clippers debut yet, but they should take over as the starting backcourt relatively soon and (barring further injury) finish the season. This group is still relatively strong with plenty of offensive firepower. They're going to suffer on defense with two new starters, and neither Mathurin nor Garland is particularly good at that end. But they're good enough to stay in the mix for a Play-In spot and depth will ultimately be their limiting factor.

14. Golden State Warriors projected starting lineup:

Steph Curry

Brandin Podziemski

Moses Moody

Draymond Green

Kristaps Porziņģis

The Warriors have had so many nagging injuries this group might not actually start that many games together. But, in theory, this is the group they'd be rolling with for the rest of this season, trying to make a push for the playoffs. This group is not as good as past iterations built around Curry and Green, but there is shooting, flexibility and defensive upside — if Porziņģis can play. It's good, but probably not good enough.

13. Orlando Magic projected starting lineup:

Anthony Black

Desmond Bane

Franz Wagner

Paolo Banchero

Wendell Carter Jr.

The impending return of Franz Wagner creates a bit of a conundrum for the Magic. They entered this season with Desmond Bane joining Jalen Suggs in the backcourt, hoping Bane's shooting would be the answer to their offensive woes. That lineup has been really good, outscoring opponents by an average of 16.2 points per 100 possessions, but because of injury, they've only been able to use it in 12 games. Anthony Black has been a revelation this season, and now the Magic will have to decide whether he or Suggs will stay in the starting lineup.

12. Phoenix Suns projected starting lineup:

Collin Gillespie

Devin Booker

Dillon Brooks

Royce O'Neale

Mark Williams

The Suns have settled into this small-ball lineup as their starting group. Given how well they're playing together, it's hard to imagine them breaking it up, even with Jalen Green healthy again. So know what you're getting with Booker and Brooks, but Gillespie and O'Neale have been solid, providing excellent shot-making and pesky defense, with Williams as a capable back-line defender. So far this season, this group is outscoring opponents by an average of 9.9 points per 100 possessions.

11. Charlotte Hornets projected starting lineup:

Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel | David Richard-Imagn Images

LaMelo Ball

Kon Knueppel

Miles Bridges

Brandon Miller

Moussa Diabaté

The Hornets have settled in with this lineup, Diabaté taking over for rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner (who has still been solid off the bench), and they are now 15-1 on the season when they've started together. They're absolutely blitzing teams, outscoring opponents by 30.6 points per 100 possessions in 230 minutes together, with elite performance at both ends. They're young and largely untested in big moments, but this is clearly the foundation of a competitive rotation.

10. Boston Celtics projected starting lineup:

Payton Pritchard

Derrick White

Jaylen Brown

Sam Hauser

Neemias Queta

Queta has been the starting center for most of the season and done an admirable job filling in. Nikola Vucevic may cut deeply into his minutes, but it seems likely that Queta could keep the starting spot, particularly because he's a much stronger defender. Beyond that you have Brown as the offensive centerpiece, with strong shooting and complementary playmaking from Pritchard and White.

9. Philadelphia 76ers projected starting lineup:

Tyrese Maxey

VJ Edgecombe

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Dominick Barlow

Joel Embiid

This lineup will continue to change nightly, based on Embiid's availability, but when he's healthy, the 76ers are in good shape. Barlow has become a fan favorite for his defense and energy and he's a great fit to round things out while Paul George is serving his 25-game suspension. Maxey and Edgecombe are a dynamic combination in the backcourt, and Embiid can still dominate.

8. New York Knicks projected starting lineup:

Jalen Brunson

Josh Hart

OG Anunoby

Mikal Bridges

Karl-Anthony Towns

The Knicks are rolling toward the playoffs with the same core they've been leaning on since last year. The bench is shaky, and the starters still rely a ton on Brunson's ability to create shots and draw fouls. But this group can still defend, and they're good enough on offense to keep hopes of a title run alive.

7. Rockets projected starting lineup:

Amen Thompson

Josh Okogie

Jabari Smith Jr.

Kevin Durant

Alperen Sengün

The Rockets experimented with double-bigs lineups earlier in the season but have been going with jumbo wings since Steven Adams went out for the season. Thompson is a wing playing as a point guard, and Okogie, Smith and Durant could all be playing as 4s on most teams. But it all works because there is enough shooting to let them get by without a traditional point guard, and they have an elite defense that can match up with anyone, wreak havoc and create transition scoring opportunities.

6. Nuggets projected starting lineup:

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jamal Murray

Christian Braun

Cam Johnson

Julian Strawther

Nikola Jokić

The Nuggets drop down the ranking a bit with Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson still out of the lineup for a few weeks. When those two are healthy, they could be in the top five. For now — with solid bench players like Braun and Strawther — having to step into larger roles, they're still good but not elite.

5. Minnesota Timberwolves projected starting lineup:

Donte DiVincenzo

Anthony Edwards

Jaden McDaniels

Julius Randle

Rudy Gobert

This lineup has played nearly 150 more minutes together than any other group in the league, and the results speak for themselves — plus-9.5 points per 100 possessions with an elite offensive mark and very strong defense. They play uptempo, shoot the lights out and present numerous matchup problems. If Minnesota makes a serious run at a title, it's going to be powered by this group.

4. Cleveland Cavaliers projected starting lineup:

James Harden

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylon Tyson

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Incorporating Harden will take some time, but his orchestration and creation ability are a much better fit than Garland's and could really help Allen and Mobley, even if it will be an adjustment for Mitchell. As a complementary 3-and-D wing, second-year Jaylon Tyson is a big upgrade over anyone else they've had in that role in the past few years. There are still defensive questions in the backcourt, but this is among the most talented five-man groups in the league.

3. San Antonio Spurs projected starting lineup:

De'Aaron Fox

Stephon Castle

Devin Vassell

Julian Champagnie

Victor Wembanyama

The Spurs have an incredible core, loaded with creation, floor-spacing, versatility and defensive upside. They've made several tweaks throughout the season with this group because of injury, mixing in Harrison Barnes for any of the wings or forwards. With any five-man combination of those six players on the court, the Spurs have outscored opponents by an average 15.7 points per 100 possessions.

2. Detroit Pistons projected starting lineup:

Cade Cunningham

Ausar Thompson

Duncan Robinson

Tobias Harris

Jalen Duren

On paper, this lineup has some serious holes (Thompson's lack of shooting, Robinson's defense, Harris' track record of disappearing in big moments), but they've proven it may not matter. This group has played 385 minutes, outscoring opponents by an average of 12.8 points per 100 possessions, the second-best mark in the league among lineups that have played at least 200 minutes together.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder projected starting lineup:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Lu Dort

Cason Wallace

Jalen Williams

Chet Holmgren

The Thunder are still the best team in the NBA. Their depth is unmatched, but their starting lineup is an elite foundation. SGA is out until after the All-Star Break, and they'll be careful with him going forward, but he should be back in soon. The big question is the fifth starting spot, with Wallace slotted in here. They've also used Isaiah Hartenstein and Aaron Wiggins in that spot, and the ultimate choice depends on the matchup.