Every NBA team’s most statue-worthy legend

Success in sports comes in many different variations. Some measure it by whether their jersey is retired by the team where they left a defining legacy. Others argue it doesn’t happen until a championship is won. Perhaps the greatest accomplishment is having a statue — a self-portrait outside the arena where an athlete shed blood, sweat, and tears.

In basketball, statues are rare. It takes a remarkable career for a player to earn such recognition and become cemented in NBA history. The Los Angeles Lakers, for example, have seven players immortalized with statues, while the Dallas Mavericks have just one — Dirk Nowitzki.

As the game continues for generations to come, the everlasting question remains on the minds of fans everywhere: Who will be next to receive a statue? Seven franchises have already honored at least one player. As for the other 23, here’s who makes the most sense.

Brooklyn Nets: Vince Carter

A common theme for many of these franchises is identifying players who stood out during eras when overall team success wasn’t great. For the Nets, the best fit is Vince Carter.

Carter, whose jersey was retired in January 2025, spent five seasons in New Jersey, averaging 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. Unfortunately, the Nets never advanced past the second round in his tenure, two years after reaching the 2003 NBA Finals.

Some may argue Kevin Durant deserves consideration, but his three seasons ended in an unceremonious exit. Carter feels like the more fitting choice.

Boston Celtics: Larry Bird

This was a toss-up between several greats. Bill Russell already has a statue in Boston, though not outside TD Garden. Paul Pierce, a 10-time All-Star and Finals MVP in 2008, also has a strong case. Jayson Tatum, still writing his story, could eventually become a frontrunner.

But the undisputed pick should be Larry Bird. Bird spent all 13 years of his career with Boston, winning three MVPs, three championships, making 12 All-Star teams, and eventually entering the Hall of Fame. Bird’s legacy is already etched into Celtics history, but a statue would seal his place in the hearts of fans forever.

Toronto Raptors: Kyle Lowry

Shockingly, Kawhi Leonard’s name doesn’t belong here — despite delivering the Raptors their first championship. The more deserving pick is Kyle Lowry.

Lowry spent nine straight seasons in Toronto, never traded even after the team parted with his backcourt partner, DeMar DeRozan. While his individual stats may not scream “statue,” his grit, leadership, and defining legacy with the franchise cement his place as the Raptors’ most iconic figure.

New York Knicks: Jalen Brunson

Few players have captured the hearts of Knicks fans quite like Jalen Brunson. Patrick Ewing, of course, had his era and even led the Knicks to the 1999 Finals, but it feels as if his time for a statue has passed.

In just three years, Brunson has brought the Knicks to the postseason each season, including their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years. Whether he can finally deliver the franchise’s first championship since 1973 remains to be seen, but his legacy as a beloved Knick is already cemented.

Charlotte Hornets: Kemba Walker

“Cardiac Kemba” is the clear answer here. Walker leads the franchise in points, minutes, three-pointers, and free throws, playing eight seasons in Charlotte.

Despite the Hornets never advancing past the first round during his tenure, Walker’s impact went beyond wins and losses. Sometimes it’s about what a player means to a team, and no one embodied the Hornets’ identity quite like Walker.

Orlando Magic: Dwight Howard

This could have gone to Penny Hardaway, Shaquille O’Neal, or Tracy McGrady — all worthy candidates. But Dwight Howard feels like the most fitting choice.

Howard left his greatest mark in Orlando, becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in points, rebounds, blocks, and minutes. He won three straight Defensive Player of the Year awards and led the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals. His career had its ups and downs, but Howard’s Orlando chapter remains unforgettable.

Washington Wizards: Bradley Beal

Some will argue this honor should go to Wes Unseld, who won Rookie of the Year and MVP in 1969. However, that was during the Washington Bullets era, a different chapter of the franchise. Others might point to Michael Jordan’s two late-career seasons in D.C., but that feels like a stretch.

The pick here is Bradley Beal. Beal spent 11 of his first 14 seasons with the Wizards, making three All-Star appearances and helping the team reach three conference semifinals. While Washington’s success was limited, Beal’s career is synonymous with the Wizards — and deserves recognition.

Detroit Pistons: 2004 Championship Team

The only franchise on this list to feature an entire starting lineup rightfully belongs to the 2004 Detroit Pistons championship team. Led by Finals MVP Chauncey Billups, Richard “Rip” Hamilton became the perfect sidekick, while Tayshaun Prince held down the fort on both ends of the floor. Although they weren’t brothers, Rasheed and Ben Wallace became unstoppable forces — ones even Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t get past.

Isiah Thomas comes in a close second, having brought in two NBA Championships while spending all 13 seasons in a Pistons uniform. But if all five starters from 2004 had statues side by side, tell me you wouldn’t be glued to them. And who wouldn’t love to see Big Ben carrying the WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt around his waist for the next 50 years?

Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo might be the sole image that comes to mind when you think of the Milwaukee Bucks. The heart and soul of the franchise shouldn’t belong to anyone else, as Antetokounmpo has spent 12 seasons (and counting) with the team.

The Greek Freak has notched two MVP awards, one Defensive Player of the Year award, and even a Most Improved Player honor during the 2016-2017 season. Oh, and don’t forget the 2021 NBA Championship he delivered to Milwaukee — the franchise’s first in 40 years. Antetokounmpo hasn’t just shattered records; he’s solidified himself as the franchise player for the next decade.

Indiana Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton

If Reggie Miller is reading this, I’m sorry to say you might want to skip ahead. Miller spent 18 seasons with the Pacers, accomplishing plenty, including an NBA Finals appearance in 2000. But fast-forward 25 years, and Tyrese Haliburton matched that feat — and pushed the Pacers to seven games.

Haliburton’s first four seasons in Indiana have already been ones to remember. From hitting clutch shots throughout the 2025 postseason to shaking off the underdog label, he’s given Pacers fans a glimpse of what could be a franchise-defining career. If he stays in Indiana long term, there’s no telling the mountain of success he could climb.

Los Angeles Clippers: Chris Paul

The 2025-2026 regular season will officially make the Clippers Chris Paul’s longest-tenured team. This time, though, he has a very real shot at going further than he ever did during his first stint in Los Angeles.

Paul accomplished plenty in L.A., including knocking off the reigning champion San Antonio Spurs in the 2015 playoffs. And while he made the Finals with the Phoenix Suns, it was in Los Angeles where he defined himself as one of the league’s textbook point guards. Averaging 18.8 points and 9.8 assists in a Clippers uniform, he could still give the franchise something it’s never had: an NBA Championship.

Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker

If someone told you Devin Booker has already spent a decade with the Phoenix Suns, you’d probably be shocked. What’s even more shocking is how much he’s accomplished before even turning 30.

Booker’s time in Phoenix hasn’t always been pretty — from playing on sub-20-win teams to making the NBA Finals in 2021. Over 10 seasons, he’s averaged 24.4 points and 5.2 assists, all while remaining the Suns’ cornerstone. With stars around him traded away or moved on, Booker has become the last man standing — making him the perfect candidate for a future statue.

Sacramento Kings: Chris Webber

It’s tough to pick a franchise player for the Sacramento Kings when they’ve spent years trading away talent. So why not look back to Chris Webber?

Some might argue for Oscar Robertson, who spent 10 years with the Cincinnati Royals (before relocation tied them to the Kings franchise). But sticking strictly to players who wore a Kings jersey, Webber is the clear choice.

He spent seven seasons in Sacramento, making the postseason every year. And while many argue the 2002 Western Conference Finals were rigged to favor the Lakers, Webber remains one of the most iconic players in franchise history.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Russell Westbrook

This is the only franchise on the list to feature two players. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander feels like the inevitable pick, having delivered Oklahoma City its first championship while winning both regular-season MVP and Finals MVP. With plenty of years still ahead of him, SGA’s legacy is only beginning.

But Russell Westbrook can’t be left off. He carried the Thunder to the 2012 NBA Finals alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden, averaged a triple-double for four straight seasons, and claimed MVP in 2017. If there’s one word to describe Westbrook in Oklahoma City, it’s “legend.”

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard

When you show someone the Portland Trail Blazers logo, only one player should come to mind: Damian Lillard. After spending 11 seasons before being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, Lillard averaged 25.2 points and 6.7 assists, while leading Portland to a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2019.

Now, Lillard finds himself back in Portland where it all began. Hoping to guide a young roster with his veteran leadership, Lillard looks to finish his career with the team he started it with — back home, in front of the screaming fans who never stopped adoring him. A statue would only make his presence in Portland feel even stronger.

New Orleans Pelicans: Anthony Davis

This might’ve been the most difficult choice, but Anthony Davis was the only name with enough star power. Davis spent seven seasons with the Pelicans and managed to accomplish plenty during his tenure. He led the league in blocks three times, made six All-Star appearances, and averaged 23.7 points per game.

Similar to the Hornets and Clippers, the Pelicans have only reached as far as the second round of the playoffs. While Davis won’t be remembered for his postseason success, his dominance still earns him a statue in front of Smoothie King Center. (Yes, that’s actually the arena’s name.)

Memphis Grizzlies: Marc Gasol & Mike Conley

It didn’t feel right to pick one over the other. Conley played one more season in Memphis than Gasol, but both deserve recognition. Gasol spent 11 years with the Grizzlies while Conley spent 12, leading the franchise to seven straight playoff appearances in the 2010s. Viewed as cornerstone players, they helped Memphis reach the Western Conference Finals in 2013.

Houston Rockets: Hakeem Olajuwon

The Rockets had several strong candidates, including Yao Ming, Tracy McGrady, and James Harden. But the only correct answer is Hakeem Olajuwon. In 17 seasons with Houston, Olajuwon finished top-10 in MVP voting 13 times, won MVP in 1994, earned back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards, and delivered two NBA championships.

Whether it was leading the league in points, rebounds, or blocks, Olajuwon’s career is cemented in Rockets history. He’s more than worthy of a seven-foot statue.

San Antonio Spurs: Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili & Tony Parker

If there was ever a “Big 3” deserving of a statue, it’s San Antonio’s trio of Duncan, Ginobili, and Parker. Together, they spent 14 seasons, won four championships, and recorded the most wins ever by a trio with 575.

While each player could stand on his own, it was their combined greatness that defined the Spurs’ dynasty. They should be commemorated together, forever linked in San Antonio basketball history.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards has quickly become Minnesota’s biggest attraction since Kevin Garnett. Garnett spent 14 seasons with the Wolves, and it’s not far-fetched to imagine Edwards surpassing that given his early success.

Back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances, a career average of 23.9 points, and three All-Star nods in just five seasons — no wonder Edwards talks smack and backs it up. If he can deliver an NBA Finals appearance, let alone a championship, his statue is inevitable.

Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is already building a legacy as one of the greatest big men in NBA history. Even better, he’s doing it for a Nuggets franchise that long waited for its breakthrough — which, fittingly, happened during a Taco Bell commercial.

Now in his 10th season with Denver, Jokic is a three-time MVP, seven-time All-Star, and recently averaged a triple-double over the 2024-25 season. His regular-season accolades alone would warrant a statue. Add his postseason dominance, and a shrine of gold might not be enough.

Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James

LeBron James is likely to have statues for multiple franchises, but none would mean more than one in Cleveland.

Despite going from loved, to hated, and back to loved again, James’ return and historic 3-1 Finals comeback cemented his place as not just the greatest Cavalier, but arguably the greatest player in NBA history. Across 11 seasons in Cleveland, he averaged 27.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists. His statue belongs front and center in his hometown.

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry

If you had told someone the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft would become the greatest point guard in NBA history, they might’ve laughed. But fast-forward 16 seasons, and Stephen Curry is still that guy. Just look at the résumé:

Back-to-back MVP

Two-time scoring champion

Four-time NBA champion

2022 Finals MVP

Highest free-throw percentage in NBA history

All-time leader in three-pointers

11-time All-Star

Should I go on?