Every pro athlete linked with scandal since sports betting went mainstream

On Oct. 23, the lucrative partnership between the sports betting industry and professional sports leagues hit a new low with the arrest of Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and 32 others by federal authorities. The unsealed indictment still only reveals the tip of the iceberg, but what we know so far is terrifying.

Former NBA player and assistant coach, Damon Jones, was also arrested

The alleged schemes included four Mafia families or organized crime networks

Gamblers used inside information to place bets on seven different games, involving five different NBA teams

In at least three of those games, players are alleged to have left early to set up winning prop bets

At least one nugget of inside information involved the injury status of LeBron James

This is a massive story, by far the biggest gambling scandal to hit professional sports since the Supreme Court cleared the way for legal sports betting in a 2018 decision. But, by our count, Rozier and Billups are at least the 21st and 22nd current professional athletes or coaches to be linked to sports betting scandals that violated federal laws or league rules over the past six years.

In addition to the players listed below, we have also seen public betting scandals covering NFL coaches, NCAA coaches, pro golfers, front office employees, minor league baseball players, an MLB umpire, and college athletes in a variety of sports at schools like Iowa, Iowa State, LSU, Temple, Notre Dame and Fresno State.

NFL athletes linked with sports betting scandals

Josh Shaw: In 2019, the Arizona Cardinals cornerback was suspended indefinitely. The AP reported that his infractions included multiple bets on NFL games and ESPN reported that this included betting against his own team, although he was on injured reserve at the time. He was not re-signed by the Cardinals at the end of that season and has been out of the league ever since.

Calvin Ridley: He was suspended for the entire 2022 season, reportedly for several bets on NFL games made during the 2021 season, while he was away from the Atlanta Falcons working through mental health issues. According to ESPN, his violations, "included multilegged parlay bets that included the Falcons to win." He was reinstated before the following season and has recorded 156 receptions for 2,323 yards and 12 touchdowns in the three seasons since, playing for the Jaguars and Titans.

Quintez Cephus: He was suspended indefinitely in 2023 — along with a group of several Detroit Lions teammates — for betting on NFL games during the 2022 season. Cephus was released after the suspension, and has not played in the NFL since.

C.J. Moore: He was suspended indefinitely in 2023 — along with a group of several Detroit Lions teammates — for betting on NFL games during the 2022 season. Like Cephus he was released after the suspension, and has not played in the NFL since.

Shaka Toney: He was suspended indefinitely in 2023 for betting on NFL games during the 2022 season. He was reinstated by the league at the end of the 2024 season but was released by the Commanders soon after and has not played an NFL game since.

Jameson Williams: He was suspended for six games in 2023 — at the same time as several Detroit Lions teammates — for betting on a college football game during a team road trip. He served his suspension and is still a member of the Lions, having recorded 100 receptions for 1685 yards and 12 touchdowns across 40 career games.

Stanley Berryhill: Like Williams, Berryhill was suspended for six games in 2023 for betting on a college football game during a team road trip. He was released at the end of his suspension and hasn't played in the NFL since.

Isaiah Rodgers: Part of a trio of Indianapolis Colts who were suspended together, indefinitely, in 2023 for betting on NFL games the previous season. He was released by the Colts after serving his suspension but made his way back into the NFL. Rodgers played 14 games for the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles last season and has appeared in six games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2025.

Rashod Berry: Part of a trio of Indianapolis Colts who were suspended together, indefinitely, in 2023 for betting on NFL games the previous season. Berry was released by the Colts after serving his suspension and has not played in an NFL game since.

Demetrius Taylor: Part of a trio of Indianapolis Colts who were suspended together, indefinitely, in 2023 for betting on NFL games the previous season. Taylor was released by the Colts after serving his suspension and has not played in an NFL game since.

Nicholas Petit-Frere: He was suspended for six games in 2023 after placing a bet at an NFL facility while he was a rookie with the Titans. He served his suspension and returned to the team, playing 15 games and starting 10 in 2024. As of this writing, he is not on an NFL roster.

Eyioma Uwazurike: He was suspended indefinitely in 2023 for bets made during the 2022 season while a member of the Denver Broncos. He was reinstated for the 2024 season and, as of this writing, has appeared in 11 games for the Broncos over the past two seasons.

Kayshon Boutte: He was arrested in 2024 for bets he placed while still in college at LSU in 2022 and 2023. The charges, which were eventually dropped, alleged that he played more than 8,000 bets, including several on his own team, and that he used an alias to circumvent age restrictions on legal gambling. He did not face any discipline from the NFL.

NBA athletes linked with sports betting scandals

Jontay Porter: The younger brother of Michael Porter Jr. was banned for life by the NBA in April 2024, for having, "violated league rules by disclosing confidential information to sports bettors, limiting his own participation in one or more games for betting purposes, and betting on NBA games." The scheme allegedly involved him and others betting the unders on his individual props bets for games in which he was playing. In both games, Porter exited after playing just a few minutes with illness or injury.

Malik Beasley: He has not faced any discipline from the league or criminal charges as of this writing, despite being investigated by both the NBA and federal authorities. According to ESPN, "at least one prominent U.S. sportsbook detected unusually heavy betting interest on Beasley's statistics beginning around January 2024." While he was never charged or disciplined, the allegations clearly affected his contract status as he went unsigned during the 2025 offseason and is still not on an NBA roster.

Terry Rozier: In January 2025, it was reported that federal prosecutors were looking into Rozier for influencing prop bets for a game he played in 2023 when he was a member of the Charlotte Hornets. That investigation languished until Oct. 23 when he was arrested along with 33 others as part of a multi-state gambling investigation. As of this writing, Rozier is out on bail. He has not been officially disciplined by the league but is not expected to play for his current team, the Miami Heat, until this is resolved.

Chauncey Billups: Although he was arrested as part of the same sweep as Rozier, his circumstances are a little different. Billups is not alleged to have participated in any illegal sports betting. However, he is accused of helping, "to rig underground poker games that were backed by Mafia families," as part of the same criminal enterprise as the one that Rozier was involved in. However, it may not be that simple, as ESPN has also mentioned that, "the description of a co-conspirator who allegedly told a bettor that a number of Trail Blazers players would miss a March 2023 game had a playing and coaching career that matches Billups." Shortly after the news broke, the Trail Blazers announced Tiago Splitter would take over as the interim head coach of the Trail Blazers.

MLB athletes linked with sports betting scandals

Shohei Ohtani: In 2024, Ohtani was wrapped up in a federal investigation after more than $4 million was moved from his bank accounts to a bookmaking operation. He was eventually cleared and is considered a victim. His interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, plead guilty to stealing nearly $16 million from Ohtani to cover his own gambling debts. Mizuhara was sentenced to 57 months in prison.

Tucupita Marcano: He received a lifetime ban after reportedly placing hundreds of bets on MLB games, including on the Pirates while he was a member of the team in 2023.

Michael Kelly: The Oakland A's pitcher received a one-year suspension for unspecified betting violations. According to MLB.com, the league's rule book mandates a one-year suspension for betting on any MLB games with, "which the bettor has no duty to perform," implying he did not bet on his own games.

Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz: Both pitchers with the Cleveland Guardians were placed on "non-displinary administrative leave" at the beginning of July. As of this writing, both are still under investigation and have not pitched in MLB since being placed on leave. The investigation is for influencing prop bets.

NHL athletes linked with sports betting scandals

Shane Pinto: A center for the Ottawa Senators, Pinto was suspended for 41 games in 2023 for unspecified violations of the NHL's wagering policy linked to an online gambling account. He was retained by the Senators and has scored 37 goals in 118 games since returning from suspension.