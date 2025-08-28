Dave Burd spoke with FanSided on behalf of Buffalo Wild Wings to celebrate the return of its Pick 6 deal that now includes even more menu options to satisfy every craving.

Every Philadelphia sports fan has had it. The Talk. The first time they approached The Vet or The Linc or The Bank as a young child, clinging close to their father. "Now, son ... these people aren't ... like everybody else."

But Dave Burd, otherwise known as rapper Lil' Dicky, didn't need a set of special rules before communing with rabid Philly sports fans for the first time. Instead, he saw things first-hand, with his own family.

"I have a very small family, and my mom's sister married a Boston guy. Half my family are Patriots fans," Burd told FanSided. "And I remember they came to The Linc one time to watch Eagles-Patriots, and I went with my uncle, who was wearing a Patriots hat, and just experiencing the wrath that my uncle faced that day was telling enough. I've always been a Philly sports fan, so I've always gone to all these games, and I'm always really hyper aware of the behavior of human beings. It can be a burden when you're with your family who's cheering for another team, but it can also be a thrill when everyone's all in together. The passion of the Eagles fan base, and Philly fans in general, is very infectious and probably why I ultimately care so much."

Now in Los Angeles, putting out humorous rap records that ascend the Billboard charts between electric, cameo-packed (Brad Pitt?!) seasons of his hit TV show "Dave," Burd has never lost that connective tissue - which often takes him across the country when his seasons are at stake.

"I remember the Rodney Peete Era, but it all came together with McNabb. I was a diehard kid Eagles fan right when McNabb started playing," Burd noted. "And it was incredible because they were good, and competing, and getting one seeds, and getting byes, but it was also really tragic, because they went to five straight NFC Championship Games until they went to the Super Bowl, then ultimately they lost the Super Bowl. This all led to 2018, which was so satisfying. Probably the best night of my life."

"I actually turned down tickets to go see that Super Bowl in Minnesota. I had free tickets offered to me, I lived in LA, but instead I went back to Philly and watched with all those same kids that I watched all the McNabb games with. They won, and then we went into the street ... just to be in Philly at that time was so satisfying."

Dave Burd, aka Lil' Dicky, flew home to watch the Eagles' 2018 Super Bowl. Usually, though, if he's not at Buffalo Wild Wings, he watches alone.

For Burd, attending hugely impactful football games has largely taken a back seat to locking in and watching the televised broadcast, either with friends at a spot like Buffalo Wild Wings, or alone, absorbing the intricacies of the yellow line and keeping tabs on the Eagles' rivals.

That passion - for both his native, out-of-control town and for the sports watching experience - made him a natural fit for Buffalo Wild Wings' newest campaign, alongside Chiefs fan Heidi Gardner (which Burd considers ... not a rivalry). BWW had Burd at "gigantic televisions," but hooked him with a secret ingredient, too.

"You know, I never like to get tied down to one order. I like to have versatility. They have this new item called the Spicy Chicken Dippers, and when I was on set shooting these commercials, it was hard not to eat the food during the thing," Burd flagged. "I started the ad taking a bite, and it was hard for me not to just eat the whole plate of chicken fingers. After we finished filming, I asked if they could bring a whole tray to my trailer, and I probably had, like, 16 of them. There's nothing I love more than a spicy chicken tender."

When the 2025 Eagles season concludes (Burd doesn't understand the over/under, and will be pounding the "over" on a team he believes will win 14 games), you'll likely catch him on the exact same bar stool, trying to manage all 81 games of the Sixers' regular season.

"I care about the Sixers just as much as the Eagles. They're pretty even," Burd declared quickly when asked. "The Phillies are my third favorite. I was locked in on the Phillies during the Jimmy Rollins-Chase Utley Era, I watched all those games. Even after I moved to California, I still watched at work, 'cause you could stream. There are so many baseball games ... I do lock in during the playoffs, though, I still watch every Phillies playoff game."

After channeling his Eagles fandom for the upcoming campaign and collaborating with Connor Barwin and Jason Kelce on the Eagles' latest Christmas Album (which left him in awe of his new peer group), Burd might just have one more nod to his Philly fandom up his sleeve ... someday.

"I've always wanted to do a full-on Sixers episode of 'Dave'," Burd lit up. "It just has never worked because of schedule. It can't really happen during the season. It has to kind of shoot in LA, I can't go to Philly and bring 100 crew members. And they're not going to have the time when they're in LA for a few days to play the Lakers and Clippers. You never know when we're going to start. Our schedule for 'Dave' ... it doesn't come out at the same time every time."

"I have an idea, too," he pauses, with a glint in his eye. "And maybe it'll happen one day. Every year, I say, '...Sixers?'.