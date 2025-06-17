Fewest points in Tyrese Halibuton’s playoff career? Blank 1st-half concerns Pacers

One sure thing for the Indiana Pacers this postseason? Tyrese Haliburton is Tyrese Haliburton. A rising star, Haliburton has had the most memorable moments of the NBA Playoffs, solidifying his place among the league's best. But he didn't look like Tyrese Haliburton in Game 5 when he was held scorelss in the first half.

Haliburton's Pacers trailed by 14 at the break. Hopes of digging out of that hole hinged heavily on Haliburton breaking out of his funk and getting into the game. Failure to do that would have Haliburton chasing a career worst.

Tyrese Haliburton career low in a playoff start

Haliburton has never been held scoreless in a half of a playoff game before Monday night. However, he has had some off nights.

His career-low in the playoffs was four points in the Pacers' loss to the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. He played 30 minutes that night, going 2-for-8 from the field. That was also his first loss at home in the postseason.

Tyrese Halibuton stats in playoffs

In just two playoff runs in his career, Halibutyon has averaged 18.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists. This year, he's shooting .473 from the field and .333 from beyond the arc.

In the first half of Game 5, he was 0-for-5 from the field in 17 minutes.

It took him awhile to break through in the second half, but he finally did. Haliburton scored his first two points from the free throw line with just over seven minutes remaining.

Tyrese Halibuton injury update

Haliburton briefly exited the game with right calf soreness, per Sham Charania. That's the same leg that had him limping after Game 2.

It's clear the injury is impacting his offensive effectiveness. Even so, it would be a surprise if he couldn't muster more than four points in such a critical outing.