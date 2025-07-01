Four WNBA players who should be All-Star reserves after starters announced

The WNBA announced Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier as the 2025 All-Star captains. They will get their pick of the eight other starters, who were revealed Monday.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star starters are set 🤩



Who are you most excited to watch in Indy? 👀 pic.twitter.com/vLUcdF28PL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 30, 2025

This list is star-studded and even makes some history. Nneka Ogwumike joins an elite group of WNBA stars who have played in 10 or more All-Star games, and Paige Bueckers is the only rookie to make the list of starters in this year's game. But a few players may have earned the "snub" label. Whether they deserved to be starters or not, here's the .

F Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix Mercury

Fans were fairly shocked not to see Alyssa Thomas on the starters list. Although she has missed a few games due to injury, her numbers speak for themselves. Thomas leads the league in assists per game with 9.3, while scoring 14.8 points per game and shooting 53.8 percent from the field. Phoenix is also successful under her leadership, sitting at 10-2 when she plays. In her 12th season, her efficiency is better than ever. We should absolutely be seeing her as an All-Star reserve.

G Skylar Diggins, Seattle Storm

We should also be seeing Skylar Diggins as a reserve this year. In All-Star voting, Diggins got serious love from her fellow teammates, finishing No. 3.

I always enjoy watching how the players are voted amongst their peers. #WNBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/0QkRU1nGXe — Sir B. Terrell (@itsBTerrell) June 30, 2025

Despite the love she got from other players, Diggins' slightly low rating from the fans may have been what kept her out as a starter. Nonetheless, she's had a phenomenal year. She currently averages 18.9 points per game and shoots from beyond the arc with a 41.8 three-point percentage. Seeing her as an all-star would surely be entertaining, and it looks like her peers agree.

F Angel Reese, Chicago Sky

Angel Reese had a slower start to this W season, hitting some low points, but she has seemingly turned things around. She is averaging a double-double with an average of 12.4 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. Speaking of rebounds, she just recently broke the record for consecutive games with 15 or more rebounds, with four straight. Her rankings in the media and player votes were a little lower than I would have expected, but she ranked fifth among the frontcourt in the fan vote. That, along with her recent success, is why I believe we will see her as a reserve in this year's All-Star game.

G Kelsey Plum, Los Angeles Sparks

Kelsey Plum is currently one of the leading scorers in the WNBA, averaging 20.6 points per game. This leaves her fourth in the points per game competition this season. She is also averaging 5.6 assists per game so far this season, which is better than she ended all of her past season with. She was ranked fairly low, 16th, by her fellow players, which dropped her ranking quite a bit when it came to making this All-Star team — but I still think we will see her as a reserve.

There are some honorable mentions who we will more than likely see among the reserves, like Rhyne Howard, Kayla Thornton, and Gabby Williams, just to name a few. But these are just the top four predictions that came to mind. The WNBA All-Star reserves will be announced next Sunday, July 6.