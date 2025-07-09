Full Bulls Summer League schedule, projected roster, and how to watch

The Chicago Bulls are set to join 29 other NBA teams in Las Vegas for the 2025 NBA Summer League. One of the most anticipated events of the NBA offseason is set to take place from July 10th to 20th. The Bulls are coming off a 39-43 record and missed the playoffs after a loss to the Miami Heat in the NBA Play-In tournament. The Bulls will showcase their young talent in the NBA Summer League with two draft picks.

Full Chicago Bulls Summer League roster

Noa Essengue and Lachlan Olbrich will highlight the Bulls' summer league roster this year. The Bulls selected Essengue with the 12th pick in the NBA Draft and acquired Olbrich from the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the draft.

Essengue is a talented French player from Ratiopharm Ulm, having achieved great success at the international level, including being named MVP of the EuroLeague U18 Adidas Next Generation Tournament in 2023-24.

Olbrich played the last two seasons with the Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League in Australia. He averaged 8.7 points per game and 3.8 rebounds for the Hawks leading them to the NBL Championship.

Former Los Angeles Clippers guard Josh Primo, Bulls guard Jahmir Young, forward Emanuel Miller, and forward Matas Buzelis return for another appearance in the NBA Summer League. In his three seasons in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs and the Clippers, Primo has averaged 5.7 points per game, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

Young appeared in six games for the Bulls last season averaging 1.8 points per game, 1.0 assists, and 0.5 rebounds. Miller also appeared in six games for the Bulls, averaging 1.7 points per game, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.3 assists.

Players from Chicago's G-League team, the Windy City Bulls will be appearing in the NBA Summer League. Players from the Windy City Bulls that will be playing in the summer league include guard Javon Freeman-Liberty and center David Muoka.

Other players that will be included on the Bulls summer league roster include several undrafted players, including Missouri guard Caleb Grill, Memphis guard Yuki Kawamura, forward Micah Parrish, and Villanova guard Wooga Poplar.

Player Position Matas Buzelis Forward Noa Essengue Forward Javon Freeman-Liberty Guard Caleb Grill Guard William Hickey Guard Yuki Kawamura Guard Emanuel Miller Forward David Muoka Center Lachlan Olbrich Forward Micah Parrish Forward Maozinha Pereira Forward Wooga Poplar Guard Josh Primo Guard Jahmir Young Guard

Bulls Summer League schedule and how to watch

The Bulls are set to tip off summer league action on Friday against the Toronto Raptors. Four Bulls summer league games have been scheduled with the fifth still to be determined.

Chicago will play the first three games of the summer league at the Cox Pavillion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The Bulls fourth game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center, which is also on the campus of UNLV. Bulls summer league games will be broadcast on NBATV, ESPNU, and ESPN2.