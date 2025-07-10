Full Cavs Summer League schedule, projected roster and how to watch

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to reach new heights after finishing with the best record in the Eastern Conference last season before falling to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Throughout the last few seasons, the Cavaliers have built their roster through the NBA Draft and will display their young and potential future contributors during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Full Cavaliers Summer League roster

The Cavaliers' 2025 Summer League roster is set to be highlighted by guard Craig Porter Jr, 2024 first-round draft pick Jaylon Tyson, and Two-Way player Nae'Qwan Tomlin. Tyson and Porter Jr both averaged over three points per game last season for the Cavaliers.

Draft selections from this year's draft for the Cavaliers are set to make their debut in the NBA Summer League, including Duke guard Tyrese Proctor and Saliou Niang, a forward from Senegal.

Proctor enters the summer league with great potential. In his junior season at Duke, Proctor averaged 12.4 points per game, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

The Cavaliers' summer league roster will also feature players from the G-League team, the Cleveland Charge, including guard Darius Brown and forward Warith Alatishe. Tristian Enaruna, who last played for the Maine Celtics, will also be on Cleveland's summer league team.

Other players featured that went undrafted include Auburn guard Denver Jones, forward Chaney Johnson, Baylor center Norchad Omier, Kentucky guard Jaxson Robinson, and Texas center Kadin Shedrick.

Cavaliers assistant coach Omar Cook will be the head coach for Cleveland's summer league team. Here is a look at the full roster for the Cavaliers' summer league team.

Player Position Warith Alatishe Forward Darius Brown Guard Tristian Enaruna Forward Chaney Johnson Forward Denver Jones Guard Saliou Niang Forward Norchad Omier Center Craig Porter Jr Guard Tyrese Proctor Guard Jaxson Robinson Guard Kadin Shedrick Center Nae'Qwan Tomlin Forward Jaylon Tyson Guard

Cavaliers summer league schedule and how to watch

The Cleveland Cavaliers will begin their summer league action today against the Indiana Pacers at the Cox Pavillion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Three of the Cavaliers' scheduled summer league games will take place at the Cox Pavilion, while the final game against the Sacramento Kings will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center, also on the campus of UNLV.

The first three games of the Cavaliers' summer league schedule will be broadcast on NBA TV, while the final game will be aired on ESPN2.