Full Celtics Summer League schedule, projected roster, and how to watch

The Boston Celtics are set to join 29 other teams in Las Vegas for the 2025 NBA Summer League, which is set to take place from July 10th to 20th. While the Celtics were one of the best teams in the NBA next season and have a very experienced roster, they acquired young talent in the draft that will be on full display in the summer league.

Full Boston Celtics Summer League roster

This year's Celtics summer league roster will be highlighted by their three selections from the 2025 NBA Draft, including Hugo Gonzalez, Amari Williams, and Max Shulga.

Starting with Gonzalez, the Celtics selected him with the 28th pick in this year's draft. Gonzalaz comes to the Celtics as a very efficient guard from Spain and will be the player to watch for the Celtics in the summer league.

The Celtics' two second-round selections, Williams and Shulga, also enter the summer league with high expectations.

Williams was a talented center from Kentucky averaging 10.9 points per game, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in his one season with the Wildcats. VCU guard Max Shulga is another player to watch averaging 15.0 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in his final season with the Rams.

Baylor Scheierman, Jordan Walsh, Kenneth Lofton Jr, and Myles Norris are all set to return after previous appearances in the summer league. Scheirerman is a player to watch after his rookie season with the Celtics, where he appeared in 31 games and averaged 3.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Other players that will be featured on the Celtics summer league roster include several undrafted players including St. John's guard Aaron Scott, Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg, Penn State forward Zach Hicks, and UC San Diego guard Hayden Gray.

Player Position Baylor Schierman Guard Jordan Walsh Forward Miles Norris Forward Hugo Gonzalez Guard Amari Williams Center Max Shulga Guard Aaron Scott Guard Ben Gregg Forward Zach Hicks Forward Hayden Gray Guard Kenneth Lofton Jr. Forward

Celtics Summer League schedule and how to watch

The Celtics will tip off the 2025 NBA Summer League on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Four of the Celtics summer league schedule games have been scheduled with the fifth game to be determined.

The first three games of the Celtics' summer league will be played at the Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The fourth game against the Los Angeles Lakers will be held at the Thomas & Mack Center, which is also on the campus of UNLV. Celtics summer league games will be broadcast on NBATV, ESPN, and ESPNU. Here's a look at the Celtics' summer league schedule.