Full Knicks Summer League schedule, projected roster and how to watch

With the 2025 NBA Summer League less than a week away, the New York Knicks have finalized their roster to participate in the league's most anticipated offseason events in Las Vegas. The Knicks will display their young talent throughout the 10-day event in Las Vegas.

While the Knicks' summer league roster will feature second-round draft pick Mohamad Diawara, the Knicks are returning a majority of their young talent from last year's tournament.

2024 NBA Draft first-round pick Pacome Dadiet and second-rounders Tyler Kolek and Ariel Hukporti make their return on the Knicks' summer league roster. Dadiet played in 18 games in his rookie season with the Knicks, averaging 1.7 points per game, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.3 assists.

Knicks guard Kevin McCullar Jr will also play in the summer league after dealing with a knee injury for the majority of his rookie season.

A player to watch out for is forward Luka Scuka from Slovenia. Scuka has been successful recently at the international level and has previously played with Cedevita Olimpija. Scuka has won two professional titles in Slovenia.

Other players that will make an impact for the Knicks in the summer league this year include Anton Watson, Marjon Beuchamp, and Yubi Baba. Watson and Beuchamp played a combined 11 games with the Knicks last season.

The Knicks summer league team will be coached by assistant Jordan Brink. Here's a look at the full summer league roster for the Knicks.

Full Knicks Summer League roster

Player Posititon Pacome Dadiet Guard Kevin McCullar Jr Guard Tyler Kolek Guard Marjon Beauchamp Forward Yudai Baba Guard Anton Watson Forward Jamal Bey Guard Biwali Bayles Guard Dink Pate Guard Jaden Campbell Guard Dae Dae Grant Guard Nick Jourdain Forward Luka Scuka Forward Lance Ware Forward James Nnaji Center Mohamad Diawara Forward Ariel Hukporti Center

Knicks Las Vegas Summer League schedule and where to watch

The Knicks will play four games in the NBA Summer League, with the fifth game to be determined based on their record after four games. The top four teams in the summer league will advance to the playoffs, while the remaining 26 teams will play one extra non-playoff game.

The Knicks, in their four determined scheduled games, will face off against the Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks will play three of their scheduled games at the Cox Pavilion and one of them at the Thomas & Mack Center. Both venues are on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. New York will tip off summer league action on July 11th against the Pistons.

Knicks summer league games are scheduled to be broadcast on NBATV and ESPN2 from July 11-17.

Date Time (ET) Opponent TV Friday, July 11 6:00 p.m. Detroit Pistons NBA TV Sunday, July 13 5:30 p.m. Boston Celtics NBA TV Tuesday, July 15 6:00 p.m. Brooklyn Nets ESPN2 Thursday, July 17 4:30 p.m. Indiana Pacers ESPN2