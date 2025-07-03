Full Lakers Summer League schedule, projected roster and how to watch

The NBA Summer League is right around the corner, and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to join 29 other teams in Las Vegas for one of the offseason’s most anticipated events. Headlined once again by Bronny James, the Lakers enter the summer with a deep, intriguing roster that should make for exciting matchups across the 10-day stretch.

Lakers Summer League Roster

While Bronny James draws national attention, there are several other names to keep an eye on:

Dalton Knecht returns to Summer League action after an impressive debut last year, where he averaged 21.3 points and 5.3 rebounds on 39.1% shooting from three in three games.

Cole Swider is set to make his third Summer League appearance and second stint with the Lakers. Swider won the Summer League title last year with the Miami Heat and brings valuable floor-spacing and experience.

Eric Dixon, an undrafted rookie who signed a two-way deal with L.A., will also suit up. The Villanova product led all of Division I in scoring last season with 23.3 points per game and became the school’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Kerry Kittles.

However, the team will be without 36th overall pick Adou Thiero, who continues to rehab a knee injury suffered during his college career.

Full Lakers Summer League Game schedule

California Classic Summer League (Chase Center – San Francisco, CA)

Lakers vs. Warriors – July 5 | 3:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT

Lakers vs. Heat – July 6 | 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT

Lakers vs. Spurs – July 8 | 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT

Las Vegas Summer League (Thomas & Mack Center – Las Vegas, NV)

Lakers vs. Mavericks – July 10 | 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

Lakers vs. Pelicans – July 12 | 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT

Lakers vs. Clippers – July 14 | 10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT

Lakers vs. Celtics – July 17 | 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT

Where to watch the Lakers in Summer League

All games will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, or the ESPN App.

Games played in the California Classic will be inside Chase Center, as the Las Vegas Summer League will be played inside the Thomas & Mack arena.

The California Classic offers strong early tests. The Lakers will face:

Koby Brea (Warriors) – one of the best shooters in the draft.

Kasparas Jakucionis (Heat) – a EuroLeague-tested playmaker.

Dylan Harper (Spurs) – the No. 2 overall pick and one of Summer League’s biggest names.

But "the Maine event?" July 10 vs. Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks.

This marquee matchup pits the No. 1 overall pick against Bronny James in a game that’s already drawing national buzz. Flagg, who signed with New Balance over Nike and Adidas, is expected to be a breakout Summer League star — and this faceoff with the Lakers is appointment television.

Other notable opponents include:

Jeremiah Fears & Derik Queen (Pelicans)

Yanic Konan Niederhauser (Clippers) – 30th overall pick

Hugo Gonzalez (Celtics) – 28th overall pick

Jordan Walsh (Celtics) – aiming for a second-year leap

With a mix of returning players, high-profile rookies, and international talent, the Lakers' Summer League squad will be one of the most-watched teams in Las Vegas. Whether you’re tuning in for Bronny, scouting future role players, or just eager for basketball in July, tip-off begins July 5.

Don’t miss it.