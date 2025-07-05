Full Mavericks Summer League schedule, projected roster, and how to watch Cooper Flagg

The Dallas Mavericks will be the highlight of the NBA Summer League this year, with the spotlight on No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg. The Mavericks will join 29 other NBA teams in Las Vegas for the NBA 2K26 Summer League, which will run from July 10th to July 20th.

Full Mavericks Summer League roster, headlined by Cooper Flagg

While Flagg will be the headline of the Mavericks' 2025 NBA Summer League roster, there are other talented players to watch for as well.

Rookie guards Ryan Nembhard and Miles Kelly both signed two-way contracts with the Mavericks. Nembhard was a talented guard at Gonzaga, averaging 11.7 points per game, 6.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds in his senior season with the Zags.

Miles Kelly is a dynamic wing from Auburn who played a crucial role in the Tigers' Final Four run last season, averaging 11.3 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.

Melvin Ajinca is set to return for his second summer league appearance with the Mavericks after being selected with the 51st pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Former Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles forward Maxwell Lewis is set to appear in the summer league for the Mavericks. Lewis appeared in 28 games last season with the Lakers and Nets before getting released by Brooklyn. Lewis averaged 4.1 points per game, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists last season.

Other players to watch for the Mavericks include Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman, Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps, Ole Miss center Jamarion Sharp, and Aliou Diarra from Mali,

Full Dallas Mavericks Summer League Schedule

The Mavericks will play their summer league games at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Here's a look at the Mavericks' summer league schedule.

Game Date Opponent Time Channel 1 Thursday, July 10 Los Angeles Lakers 8:00 p.m. ET ESPN 2 Saturday, July 12 San Antonio Spurs 4:00 p.m. ET ESPN 3 Monday, July 14 Charlotte Hornets 6:30 p.m. ET NBA TV 4 Wednesday, July 16 Philadelphia 76ers 8:00 p.m. ET ESPN 5 TBD TBD TBD TBD

The Mavericks will play a fifth game, whether they qualify for the summer league playoffs as one of the top four finishers in the league, or don't qualify and are given a fifth game (every team that doesn't qualify still plays a fifth game.) With Cooper Flagg leading the charge, a playoff berth in summer league is possible.

How to watch Cooper Flagg, Mavs in Summer League

The Mavericks' summer league games will be broadcast on ESPN and NBATV. The Mavericks' first two games on ESPN should be one of the most viewed matchups in the summer league.

Flagg and the Mavericks will open the summer league against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers on July 10th on ESPN. Flagg will also go up against No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs in the Mavericks' second summer league game on July 12th.