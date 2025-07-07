Full Pacers Summer League schedule, projected roster, and how to watch

The Indiana Pacers came within only a few moments of winning the 2024-25 NBA championship. Ultimately, the franchise came up just short in a Game 7 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2025 NBA Finals, but Indiana made an historic run that will not soon forgotten. Beginning this week, the Pacers organization will reconvene in an official on-court setting for the first time since the finals and, while the competition level is not quite the same, the eyes of the team's fan base will shift to Las Vegas.

The Pacers will send an intriguing roster of young players to the desert to take part in the NBA 2K26 Summer League and, as with many franchises, there is the possibility of playing time on the horizon if any players break out in Las Vegas. For example, Indiana will be operating without Tyrese Haliburton (due to injury) and Myles Turner (due to an exit in free agency) for the first time in years. No one on the Summer League team can step into those very lofty shoes, but Indiana will be looking to unearth future value when examining their young players.

Indiana Pacers Las Vegas Summer League Schedule

Date Time (ET) Opponent TV Thursday, July 10 5 PM Cleveland Cavaliers NBATV Saturday, July 12 5:30 PM Oklahoma City Thunder NBATV Monday, July 14 6 PM Chicago Bulls ESPNU Thursday, July 17 4:30 PM New York Knicks ESPN2 TBD TBD TBD TBD

The date, time and opponent for game 5 will be decided based on the results of the Pacers' first four games.

Indiana's schedule is highlighted by a rematch of the 2025 NBA Finals when the Pacers take on the Thunder on Saturday. Obviously, the players will be different on both sides, but there is clear intrigue in the two teams facing off just weeks after meeting on the biggest possible stage.

How to watch Pacers SL action

As noted above, all of Indiana's scheduled games can be found on television, with two games on NBATV, one game on ESPNU, and one game on NBATV. In addition, the Pacers are making these games available locally on FanDuel Sports Network.

Projected Indiana Pacers Summer League roster

Steven Ashworth, G, 6'1, Creighton

Robert Baker, F/C, 6'10, Harvard

Buddy Boeheim, F, 6'5, Syracuse

RayJ Dennis, G, 6'2, Baylor

R.J. Felton, G, 6'3, East Carolina

Enrique Freeman, F, 6'7, Akron

Johnny Furphy, F, 6'7, Kansas

Quenton Jackson, G, 6'5, Texas A&M

Kam Jones, G, 6'5, Marquette

Josiah-Jordan James, F, 6'6, Tennessee

Samson Johnson, C, 6'10, UConn

Hunter Maldonado, G, 6'7, Wyoming

Taelon Peter, G, 6'4, Liberty

Keisei Tominaga, G, 6'2, Nebraska

Phillip Wheeler, F, 6'8, Ranney School (NJ)

Indiana's roster is headlined by 2024 draft picks Johnny Furphy and Enrique Freeman, as well as newly acquired 2025 draft pick Kam Jones. The Pacers also have intriguing 2025 second rounc pick Taelon Peter suiting up in a professional setting for the first time.