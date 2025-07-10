Full Rockets Summer League schedule, projected roster, and how to watch

The Houston Rockets will be entering next season as one of the favorites to knock off the defending NBA Champions, the Oklahoma City with the addition of the offseason acquisition of Kevin Durant. For now, the Rockets' focus is on the NBA Summer League, where they will showcase their young talent in Las Vegas.

The Rockets traded both of their draft selections to the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies. Several players who played in the summer league previously will be returning for this tournament, including N'Flay Dante, Jeramine Samuels Jr, and Nate Williams.

Second-year player, and last year's first-round selection, Reed Sheppard is set to highlight the Rockets' summer league roster. Sheppard played in 52 games for the Rockets in his rookie season, averaging 4.4 points per game, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists. The second-year guard out of Kentucky has great potential and has the opportunity to improve in the summer league. Next season, Sheppard is likely to be a second option in Houston's backcourt with Aaron Holiday behind Fred VanVleet and Amen Thompson.

Several undrafted free agents will also play for the Rockets in the summer league. Mississippi State forward Cameron Matthews and Houston guard Mylik Wilson are undrafted free agents to watch for the Rockets in the summer league. In their final seasons for their respective schools, both Matthews and Wilson averaged more than five points per game. Rockets assistant coach Garrett Jackson will be coaching the Rockets' summer league team. Here is a look at the full projected roster for the Rockets' summer league team.

Full Houston Rockets Summer League roster

Player Position Adonis Arms Guard Moses Brown Center Kennedy Chandler Guard N'Faly Dante Center Kevon Harris Guard Chris Ledlum Guard Jordan Longino Guard Cameron Matthews Forward Jayden Nunn Guard Great Osobor Forward Jermaine Samuels Jr Forward Reed Sheppard Guard Uros Trifunovic Forward Nate Williams Guard Mylik Wilson Guard

Rockets summer league schedule and how to watch

The Rockets will begin summer league action on Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. All four scheduled Rockets games two of games will be at the Cox Pavilion, and the other two will be held at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of the University of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Three of the Rockets' summer league games will be broadcast on NBATV, while the July 13th game against the Detroit Pistons will be broadcast on ESPN2.