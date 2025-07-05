Full Sixers Summer League schedule, roster and how to watch VJ Edgecombe's debut

The Philadelphia 76ers are back in action, folks. And we're so excited about it. Aren't we excited about it? Don't we love Sixers basketball?

I hear a lot of groaning in response to that question. Alas, the Sixers will be in action at Summer League starting on July 5th. They'll start in the Salt Lake City Summer League, where they will play three games, then head to Las Vegas where they will play (at least) five more.

Rookie and No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe leads a roster that also features fellow rookies Johni Broome and Hunter Sallis, plus Sixers rotation pieces from last year Justin Edwards and Adem Bona. For Summer League standards, this is a pretty talented roster and should compete in all of its games in SLC and Vegas.

Philadelphia 76ers full Salt Lake City Summer League schedule

The Sixers will pay three games in four days in SLC before heading to Utah, where the "official" Summer League begins with all 30 NBA teams.

Date Time (ET) Opponent TV Saturday, July 5th 9:00 PM Utah Jazz ESPN Monday, July 7th 7:00 PM Oklahoma City Thunder ESPN Tuesday, July 8th 7:00 PM Memphis Grizzlies NBA TV

Philadelphia 76ers full NBA 2K26 Summer League Schedule

Of course, the NBA has to get an ad in whenever it can, so the Sixers will start their NBA 2K26 Summer League slate on Thursday, July 10th.

The top four teams in summer league advance to the playoffs, but even teams that don't advance get a fifth game added to their schedule, so the Sixers will play at least one more game than listed here, but who and when is still TBD.

Date Time (ET) Opponent TV Thursday, July 10th 10:00 PM San Antonio Spurs ESPN Saturday, July 12th 6:30 PM Charlotte Hornets ESPN2 Tuesday, July 15th 8:30 PM Washington Wizards NBA TV Wednesday, July 16th 8:00 PM Dallas Mavericks ESPN

VJ Edgecombe headlines Sixers Summer League roster

Player Position Jalen Hood-Schifino Guard Izan Almansa Forward Mark Armstrong Guard VJ Edgecombe Guard / Forward Justin Edwards Forward Adem Bona Center Keve Aluma Forward Judah Mintz Guard Andrew Funk Guard Saint Thomas Forward Alex Reese Center Johni Broome Forward Jack Clark Forward Stefan Todorovic Forward Landers Nolley II Forward Jalen Slawson Forward Hunter Sallis Forward

How many Sixers Summer League participants will make the regular season roster?

While Edgecombe is obviously the player to watch on this roster, there are a few names to watch. Johni Broome, the team's second-round pick, is a near-lock to make the team. He's an older rookie (22 years old) but was one of the best players in college basketball and should be NBA-ready immediately. Justin Edwards just signed an extension with the Sixers, and Adem Bona was mostly solid in his minutes last season, so those two will get real minutes this year, too.

Other than those four, I wouldn't bet on any of these guys getting minutes with the Sixers this year — Jalen Hood-Schifino could get some G League run in Deleware, and Hunter Sallis could sneak his way onto the Sixers roster if there are some injuries in the backcourt, though.