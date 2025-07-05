Full Sixers Summer League schedule, roster and how to watch VJ Edgecombe's debut

The Philadelphia 76ers are back in action, folks. And we're so excited about it. Aren't we excited about it? Don't we love Sixers basketball?
I hear a lot of groaning in response to that question. Alas, the Sixers will be in action at Summer League starting on July 5th. They'll start in the Salt Lake City Summer League, where they will play three games, then head to Las Vegas where they will play (at least) five more.
Rookie and No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe leads a roster that also features fellow rookies Johni Broome and Hunter Sallis, plus Sixers rotation pieces from last year Justin Edwards and Adem Bona. For Summer League standards, this is a pretty talented roster and should compete in all of its games in SLC and Vegas.
Philadelphia 76ers full Salt Lake City Summer League schedule
The Sixers will pay three games in four days in SLC before heading to Utah, where the "official" Summer League begins with all 30 NBA teams.
Date
Time (ET)
Opponent
TV
Saturday, July 5th
9:00 PM
Utah Jazz
ESPN
Monday, July 7th
7:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder
ESPN
Tuesday, July 8th
7:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA TV
Philadelphia 76ers full NBA 2K26 Summer League Schedule
Of course, the NBA has to get an ad in whenever it can, so the Sixers will start their NBA 2K26 Summer League slate on Thursday, July 10th.
The top four teams in summer league advance to the playoffs, but even teams that don't advance get a fifth game added to their schedule, so the Sixers will play at least one more game than listed here, but who and when is still TBD.
Date
Time (ET)
Opponent
TV
Thursday, July 10th
10:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs
ESPN
Saturday, July 12th
6:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets
ESPN2
Tuesday, July 15th
8:30 PM
Washington Wizards
NBA TV
Wednesday, July 16th
8:00 PM
Dallas Mavericks
ESPN
VJ Edgecombe headlines Sixers Summer League roster
Player
Position
Jalen Hood-Schifino
Guard
Izan Almansa
Forward
Mark Armstrong
Guard
VJ Edgecombe
Guard / Forward
Justin Edwards
Forward
Adem Bona
Center
Keve Aluma
Forward
Judah Mintz
Guard
Andrew Funk
Guard
Saint Thomas
Forward
Alex Reese
Center
Johni Broome
Forward
Jack Clark
Forward
Stefan Todorovic
Forward
Landers Nolley II
Forward
Jalen Slawson
Forward
Hunter Sallis
Forward
How many Sixers Summer League participants will make the regular season roster?
While Edgecombe is obviously the player to watch on this roster, there are a few names to watch. Johni Broome, the team's second-round pick, is a near-lock to make the team. He's an older rookie (22 years old) but was one of the best players in college basketball and should be NBA-ready immediately. Justin Edwards just signed an extension with the Sixers, and Adem Bona was mostly solid in his minutes last season, so those two will get real minutes this year, too.
Other than those four, I wouldn't bet on any of these guys getting minutes with the Sixers this year — Jalen Hood-Schifino could get some G League run in Deleware, and Hunter Sallis could sneak his way onto the Sixers roster if there are some injuries in the backcourt, though.