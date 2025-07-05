The Dylan Harper era unofficially begins for the Spurs this weekend, as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft will take the floor for the Spurs in the California Classic — one of two early NBA Summer Leagues happening concurrently from July 5th to July 8th, the other taking place in Salt Lake City.

Harper and fellow Spurs lottery pick Cam Bryant are both on the Spurs roster for the tournament, which is a four-team round-robin tourney that includes the Spurs, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. Once the California Classic concludes, the Spurs will join the NBA 2K26 Summer League, which runs from July 10th to July 20th. Here is the Spurs' full schedule for both leagues, plus the roster San Antonio will roll out this summer.

San Antonio Spurs California Classic Summer League schedule

The 2025 California Classic will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco, home of the Golden State Warriors.

Date Time (ET) Opponent TV Saturday, July 5 4:30 PM Miami Heat NBA TV Sunday, July 6 6:30 PM Golden State Warriors NBA TV Tuesday, July 8 10:00 PM Los Angeles Lakers ESPN

San Antonio Spurs NBA 2K26 Summer League schedule

The Spurs will play at least one more game than listed below, but that final game is to be determined. In the NBA 2K26 Summer League, the top four teams advance to the playoffs, while the remaining 26 teams play one extra, non-playoff game.

For now, the Spurs are set to play the other four teams that picked in the top five of the 2025 NBA Draft, meaning Dylan Harper will play against Cooper Flagg (Mavericks), VJ Edgecombe (76ers), Kon Knueppel (Hornets) and Ace Bailey (Jazz). It's smart scheduling by the NBA to have all the top rookies play each other in Summer League, and although the stakes are admittedly low, I'm sure all of those five players want to make an early statement against the other young stars.

Date Time (ET) Opponent TV Thursday, July 10 10:00 PM Philadelphia 76ers ESPN Saturday, July 12 4:00 PM Dallas Mavericks ESPN Monday, July 14 8:30 PM Utah Jazz NBA TV Thursday, July 17 7:00 PM Charlotte Hornets ESPN

Full Spurs roster for California Classic Summer League Tournament

Player Position Dylan Harper Guard Carter Bryant Forward Dexter Dennis Guard Chibuzo Agbo Guard Cam Carter Guard Ibrahima Diallo Forward Harrison Ingram Forward Noah Farrakhan Guard Omari Moore Guard Nate Mensah Center Jameer Nelson Jr. Guard David Jones-Garcia Forward Mouhamet Diouf Forward Josh Uduje Guard Osayi Osifo Forward Kyle Mengas Guard Jacksen Moni Forward Riley Minix Forward

Dylan Harper and Cooper Flagg set to face off in NBA 2K26 Summer League

The top picks in the NBA Draft won't have to wait long to square off, as the Spurs and Mavericks play each other in the second game of the NBA 2K26 Summer Legaue on July 12th. Obviously, this game doesn't "count" in the traditional sense (so please don't make any declarations about either player's future) but it will still be fun to watch the two potential franchise cornerstones go to battle in Vegas.

Spurs fans get first look at Harper and Carter Bryant

Bryant, the final pick in the lottery, hasn't gotten nearly as much attention as his new teammate Dylan Harper has, but he's also part of the Summer League roster, and Spurs fans will be able to see how the guard and wing work together early on. Of course, the dream is that these guys lead the Spurs to multiple championships with Victor Wembanyama for the next decade. But I won't get ahead of myself. First up is Summer League.