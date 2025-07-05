Fansided

Full Spurs Summer League schedule, roster and how to watch Dylan Harper's debut

The No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft is set to take the floor for the Spurs in Summer League starting July 5th.
ByQuinn Everts|
2025 NBA Draft - Round One
2025 NBA Draft - Round One | Sarah Stier/GettyImages

The Dylan Harper era unofficially begins for the Spurs this weekend, as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft will take the floor for the Spurs in the California Classic — one of two early NBA Summer Leagues happening concurrently from July 5th to July 8th, the other taking place in Salt Lake City.

Harper and fellow Spurs lottery pick Cam Bryant are both on the Spurs roster for the tournament, which is a four-team round-robin tourney that includes the Spurs, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. Once the California Classic concludes, the Spurs will join the NBA 2K26 Summer League, which runs from July 10th to July 20th. Here is the Spurs' full schedule for both leagues, plus the roster San Antonio will roll out this summer.

San Antonio Spurs California Classic Summer League schedule

The 2025 California Classic will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco, home of the Golden State Warriors.

Date

Time (ET)

Opponent

TV

Saturday, July 5

4:30 PM

Miami Heat

NBA TV

Sunday, July 6

6:30 PM

Golden State Warriors

NBA TV

Tuesday, July 8

10:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers

ESPN

San Antonio Spurs NBA 2K26 Summer League schedule

The Spurs will play at least one more game than listed below, but that final game is to be determined. In the NBA 2K26 Summer League, the top four teams advance to the playoffs, while the remaining 26 teams play one extra, non-playoff game.

For now, the Spurs are set to play the other four teams that picked in the top five of the 2025 NBA Draft, meaning Dylan Harper will play against Cooper Flagg (Mavericks), VJ Edgecombe (76ers), Kon Knueppel (Hornets) and Ace Bailey (Jazz). It's smart scheduling by the NBA to have all the top rookies play each other in Summer League, and although the stakes are admittedly low, I'm sure all of those five players want to make an early statement against the other young stars.

Date

Time (ET)

Opponent

TV

Thursday, July 10

10:00 PM

Philadelphia 76ers

ESPN

Saturday, July 12

4:00 PM

Dallas Mavericks

ESPN

Monday, July 14

8:30 PM

Utah Jazz

NBA TV

Thursday, July 17

7:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets

ESPN

Full Spurs roster for California Classic Summer League Tournament

Player

Position

Dylan Harper

Guard

Carter Bryant

Forward

Dexter Dennis

Guard

Chibuzo Agbo

Guard

Cam Carter

Guard

Ibrahima Diallo

Forward

Harrison Ingram

Forward

Noah Farrakhan

Guard

Omari Moore

Guard

Nate Mensah

Center

Jameer Nelson Jr.

Guard

David Jones-Garcia

Forward

Mouhamet Diouf

Forward

Josh Uduje

Guard

Osayi Osifo

Forward

Kyle Mengas

Guard

Jacksen Moni

Forward

Riley Minix

Forward

Dylan Harper and Cooper Flagg set to face off in NBA 2K26 Summer League

The top picks in the NBA Draft won't have to wait long to square off, as the Spurs and Mavericks play each other in the second game of the NBA 2K26 Summer Legaue on July 12th. Obviously, this game doesn't "count" in the traditional sense (so please don't make any declarations about either player's future) but it will still be fun to watch the two potential franchise cornerstones go to battle in Vegas.

Spurs fans get first look at Harper and Carter Bryant

Bryant, the final pick in the lottery, hasn't gotten nearly as much attention as his new teammate Dylan Harper has, but he's also part of the Summer League roster, and Spurs fans will be able to see how the guard and wing work together early on. Of course, the dream is that these guys lead the Spurs to multiple championships with Victor Wembanyama for the next decade. But I won't get ahead of myself. First up is Summer League.

Home/San Antonio Spurs