Full Suns Summer League schedule, projected roster and how to watch

With the 2025 NBA Summer League set to begin this week in Las Vegas. The Phoenix Suns are optimistic heading into the season after an impressive NBA Draft and look to showcase their talent throughout the tournament.
Full Phoenix Suns Summer League roster
The Suns acquired two players in the draft who will display their talent for Phoenix in the summer league. Phoenix selected Duke center Khaman Maluach with the 10th pick in the draft and acquired Rasheer Fleming from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.
Both players have the potential to be great players in the NBA and will be the headline of the summer league for the Suns.
Second-year players Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro will be making their return for the Suns in the summer league. In his rookie season, Dunn averaged 6.9 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists. Ighodaro, whom the Suns acquired in the 2024 NBA Draft from the Portland Trail Blazers, averaged 4.2 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
Former Golden State Warriors guard Yuri Collins will make his second appearance in the summer league. Collins spent the majority of last season playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State's G-League team.
Two players from Phoenix's G-League team, the Valley Suns, will also be on the summer league roster, which includes forward Moses Wood and guard Alex Schumacher.
Two-way rookie forward CJ Huntley out of Appalachain State will also be a player to watch for the Suns in the summer league. In his final season with the Mountaineers, Huntley averaged 15.7 points per game, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
Other players to watch for the Suns include Gonzaga guard Khalif Battle, Kentucky guard Koby Brea, and USC guard Boogie Ellis.
Player
Position
Brandon Angel
Forward
Khalif Battle
Guard
Koby Brea
Guard
Yuri Collins
Guard
Ryan Dunn
Forward
Boogie Ellis
Guard
Rasheer Fleming
Forward
Jordan Gainey
Guard
CJ Huntley
Forward
Oso Ighodaro
Forward
Khaman Maluach
Center
Mitch Mascari
Guard
Alex Schumacher
Guard
Moses Wood
Forward
Solomon Young
Forward
Suns summer league schedule and how to watch
The Suns will play their first summer league game on Friday against the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN. The four scheduled Suns summer league games will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPNU, and NBATV.
Phoenix will play their first game in the summer league at the Thomas & Mack Center on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The other three scheduled Suns summer league games will be held at the Cox Pavilion, which is also on the campus of UNLV.
Date
Time (ET)
Opponent
TV
Friday, July 11
8:00 PM
Washington Wizards
ESPN
Sunday, July 13
2:30 PM
Atlanta Hawks
NBATV
Monday, July 14
9:00 PM
Sacramento Kings
ESPNU
Wednesday, July 16
4:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBATV