Full Suns Summer League schedule, projected roster and how to watch

How to follow the Phoenix Suns throughout the 2025 NBA Summer League.
By Caden Handwork
2025 NBA Draft - Round One
2025 NBA Draft - Round One | Mike Lawrie/GettyImages

With the 2025 NBA Summer League set to begin this week in Las Vegas. The Phoenix Suns are optimistic heading into the season after an impressive NBA Draft and look to showcase their talent throughout the tournament.

Full Phoenix Suns Summer League roster

The Suns acquired two players in the draft who will display their talent for Phoenix in the summer league. Phoenix selected Duke center Khaman Maluach with the 10th pick in the draft and acquired Rasheer Fleming from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.

Both players have the potential to be great players in the NBA and will be the headline of the summer league for the Suns.

Second-year players Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro will be making their return for the Suns in the summer league. In his rookie season, Dunn averaged 6.9 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists. Ighodaro, whom the Suns acquired in the 2024 NBA Draft from the Portland Trail Blazers, averaged 4.2 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.

Former Golden State Warriors guard Yuri Collins will make his second appearance in the summer league. Collins spent the majority of last season playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State's G-League team.

Two players from Phoenix's G-League team, the Valley Suns, will also be on the summer league roster, which includes forward Moses Wood and guard Alex Schumacher.

Two-way rookie forward CJ Huntley out of Appalachain State will also be a player to watch for the Suns in the summer league. In his final season with the Mountaineers, Huntley averaged 15.7 points per game, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.

Other players to watch for the Suns include Gonzaga guard Khalif Battle, Kentucky guard Koby Brea, and USC guard Boogie Ellis.

Player

Position

Brandon Angel

Forward

Khalif Battle

Guard

Koby Brea

Guard

Yuri Collins

Guard

Ryan Dunn

Forward

Boogie Ellis

Guard

Rasheer Fleming

Forward

Jordan Gainey

Guard

CJ Huntley

Forward

Oso Ighodaro

Forward

Khaman Maluach

Center

Mitch Mascari

Guard

Alex Schumacher

Guard

Moses Wood

Forward

Solomon Young

Forward

Suns summer league schedule and how to watch

The Suns will play their first summer league game on Friday against the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN. The four scheduled Suns summer league games will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPNU, and NBATV.

Phoenix will play their first game in the summer league at the Thomas & Mack Center on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The other three scheduled Suns summer league games will be held at the Cox Pavilion, which is also on the campus of UNLV.

Date

Time (ET)

Opponent

TV

Friday, July 11

8:00 PM

Washington Wizards

ESPN

Sunday, July 13

2:30 PM

Atlanta Hawks

NBATV

Monday, July 14

9:00 PM

Sacramento Kings

ESPNU

Wednesday, July 16

4:00 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves

NBATV

