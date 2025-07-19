Grade the take: Cam Thomas makes his NSFW case to get paid amid tricky free agent situation

Brooklyn Nets fans have watched Cam Thomas develop and light up scoreboards for the past couple of years. But when Zach Lowe, NBA analyst for The Ringer, reported that Thomas has been labeled as an “empty calories, ball hog,” the young guard unleashed a fiery response that set off a new wave of NBA discussion. This isn’t a clash over stats, it’s about reputation, value and Thomas’ future in Brooklyn.

Zach Lowe’s reporting on Cam Thomas

Lowe’s take landed hard among NBA ears, especially those in Thomas’ camp. He called Thomas a “kind of like Empty Calories Ball Hog,” summing up a split in how people see the Nets guard around the league. In basketball (and other sports) circles, “empty calories” means a player who racks up points but doesn’t move the needle for winning. Ball hog calls out someone who shoots first, second, even third then may make a pass, which can often affect the flow of a team’s offense. Lowe’s remarks drew attention to Thomas’s high scoring but questioned if it really helps the Nets win.

The consenus? F*** you and the consensus @ZachLowe_NBA . This is most likely the same consensus teams who can’t guard me and send double teams from jump ball . Why are we double teaming a guy who's “not that good” make it make sense please. https://t.co/IrHNVHYqTc — Cam Thomas (@24_camthomas) July 18, 2025

Last time speaking on some shit.

Empty Calories ? First off we were the 5th or 6th team in the east before my injury and trades. Can’t control what the GM wanna do with the team … 2nd ball hog? I was 2nd on the team in assists , not counting the Pgs traded away and traded for… — Cam Thomas (@24_camthomas) July 18, 2025

Cam Thomas’ stats and impact

Last season, Cam Thomas averaged 24.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 25 games. He shot 43.8 percent from the field and just under 35 percent from three, ranking him among the NBA’s elite young scorers. His numbers stack up with stars like Donovan Mitchell, especially for his age. However, when it comes to winning that’s where Thomas falls behind and missing time due to injury doesn’t help either. Critics say his assists are low, but his efficiency and the defensive attention he draws suggest he’s more than just a volume shooter.

Let’s also keep in mind that Lowe was reporting on what he’s been told on how others view Thomas. It also sheds light on how young scorers are valued. The Nets offered Thomas a $5.99 million qualifying offer, as a restricted free agent. While some think he’s worth close to $30 million a year, others urge caution due to injury history and league salary trends. With most teams tight on cap space, the Nets seem to have the upper hand in this negotiation. This exchange shows how media narratives, player perception and contract talk now intertwine more than ever before.

Grade the Take: B-

Cam Thomas' fire and passion show that he cares. However, this spat with Zach Lowe should hold no bearing on what type of contract he gets. What will impact his next deal is how his numbers stack up in comparison to the team winning and of course level of availability. It may not sound fair but injuries play a huge part in what teams are willing to pay players especially when missing time right before you're due to be paid.