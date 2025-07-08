Grizzlies future might depend on someone other than Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies may not have grabbed headlines with blockbuster deals this offseason, but make no mistake — they’ve been making quietly effective moves.

Their biggest splash came via a surprise trade, shipping out Desmond Bane in exchange for Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and four first-round picks. Memphis also retained key contributors Cam Spencer and Santi Aldama, and rounded out their bench with low-risk, high-reward additions.

Now, in the midst of a retool, the Grizzlies might already have a hidden gem ready to crack the rotation.

Enter GG Jackson.

GG Jackson might be the future of the Memphis Grizzlies

The 20-year-old forward is stealing the show in the Salt Lake City Summer League, highlighted by a dominant 27-point outing against the Utah Jazz on Monday. Jackson shot an efficient 11-of-18 from the field while adding five rebounds and two blocks, flashing the full range of his offensive skillset and defensive motor.

Now entering his third season, Jackson is still fighting for consistent NBA minutes — and this Summer League stretch may be his biggest opportunity yet.

He burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2023-2024, averaging 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in just under 26 minutes per game across 48 appearances. With Ja Morant sidelined due to suspensions and a torn labrum, Jackson capitalized on increased playing time and quickly built a reputation as a gritty, hard-nosed competitor.

But momentum stalled last season.

A broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot limited Jackson to just 29 games, where he averaged 7.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in reduced minutes. He missed nearly the entire regular season and was inactive during Memphis’ brief postseason run.

Now healthy, Jackson is back to proving he belongs — and he’s doing it with conviction. His 27-point performance followed a 20-point effort against the Thunder in the Summer League opener, where he shot 8-of-15 from the floor and knocked down three triples. He’s shown shot creation, defensive upside, and the maturity of a player determined to climb back into the rotation.

Sure, some fans brush off Summer League as “meaningless” or “empty-calorie basketball,” but for players like Jackson, it’s a critical proving ground. With 11th overall pick Cedric Coward and rising guard Vince Williams Jr. currently penciled in for key minutes, the battle for a regular-season role is wide open — and Jackson is making a strong case.

One thing’s certain: If he keeps this up, the Grizzlies will have no choice but to find him a spot.