Guessing which team Ace Bailey wouldn't have reported to

Ace Bailey continues to make headlines after the Utah Jazz selected him with the fifth overall pick — but not in the way most rookies do. According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, Bailey’s agent informed multiple teams drafting in the top five that he wouldn’t report if they selected him.

In a move rarely seen from a rookie, especially one without any leverage, Bailey essentially tried to dictate his destination before even stepping foot in the league. Reports also noted he declined private workouts with numerous teams, sparking controversy across front offices and social media alike.

Outside of the consensus No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, the rest of the draft board was unpredictable. That included Bailey, his Rutgers teammate Dylan Harper, and VJ Edgecombe. Harper ultimately went second overall to the San Antonio Spurs, joining a dream pairing alongside Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox.

But Bailey’s story took a different path — one rooted in speculation and self-determination.

While it’s still unclear which teams Bailey outright refused to play for, league chatter suggests we won’t have to wait long to find out. And if we’re leaning into some light speculation, there’s one franchise that seems like the likely target:

The Charlotte Hornets made no sense for Ace Bailey

Bailey clearly saw himself as a headline act — a star in the making. The Hornets, meanwhile, are still chasing a sense of identity. Despite possessing a franchise cornerstone in LaMelo Ball, Ball’s persistent injury issues have raised questions about the team’s long-term direction. Even so, he remains the franchise’s main draw — the face on every ticket and billboard.

A week before the draft, North Carolina sports anchor Mike Lacett reported that a “draft lottery prospect” refused to work out for Charlotte because he didn’t want to play with LaMelo Ball. While some floated Jeremiah Fears as the mystery man, all signs point to Bailey. His refusal to attend workouts — paired with a strong belief in his star potential — adds fuel to the theory.

It’s possible Bailey wanted a situation where he could shine immediately without being overshadowed by another young star. Or perhaps, he didn’t want to wait through a multi-year rebuild while the Hornets sorted out their future. Either way, his firm stance came with risk — and he was fortunate the Utah Jazz believed in his talent enough to call his bluff.

Now, the focus shifts to what happens next. With a starting role likely in Utah, Bailey will have every opportunity to prove he was worth the gamble.

Whether this chapter becomes a case of savvy career management or premature entitlement — that’s up to Ace Bailey to decide.