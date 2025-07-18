Hawks continued their home run offseason with an under-the-radar signing

The Atlanta Hawks are enjoying a fantastic offseason. While the Hawks fell short of the playoffs in 2024-25, the team took a clear step forward when it comes to the future, headlined by the development of Jalen Johnson, the breakout of Dyson Daniels, and the addition of No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher. Then, the Hawks appointed a new general manager, Onsi Saleh, earlier this year, and he hit the ground running in adding to an already intriguing nucleus.

In only a few short days, Atlanta was able to add a potential game-changer in Kristaps Porzingis at a bargain price, sending out only Terance Mann and Georges Niang along with a modest draft asset. From there, the Hawks were able to snag one of the top free agents on the market in Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and they followed that up with a low-risk acquisition of one of the best shooters in the NBA with Luke Kennard.

Needless to say, the buzz around the Hawks has been palpable in recent days, but Atlanta did not rest on its laurels. Instead, Saleh reportedly nabbed another potentially undervalued piece on Thursday. Mike Scotto of HoopsHype reports that the Hawks are in agreement on a one-year deal with former Orlando Magic wing Caleb Houstan.

Caleb Houstan scouting report

Houstan is a 22-year-old wing who was the No. 32 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Michigan. He spent his first three seasons with the Magic, appearing in 168 combined games and making 23 starts. While the youngster was not permanently in Orlando's rotation, he came on strong during his third season, making more than half of his three-point attempts down the stretch of the 2024-25 campaign while earning a regular role for the Southeast Division champions.

Houstan's calling card as a player is his perimeter shooting, and that was also the case when he was an amateur prospect. After a middling start as a rookie, Houstan has come on strong from beyond the 3-point arc, making 38.5 percent of his 3-point attempts over the last two seasons combined. Houstan also gets up shots at a lofty rate of approxmately 11 attempts per 100 possessions, making him a real weapon from the outside.

The rest of Houstan's game is more pedestrian, though he does possess a wing-sized frame at 6'8 with a reported 6'11 wingspan. He is still young and maturing, but Houstan has taken a step forward defensively in recent days, thriving as an off-ball defender in Orlando's system a year ago.

Role in Atlanta

Houstan's deal is very likely for a modest price, but he fits within what Atlanta is trying to accomplish. In short, it has been a clear priority for Saleh and the Hawks this summer to add floor-spacers, and Houstan checks that box in earnest. With Porzingis, Kennard, Alexander-Walker, and Houstan, the Hawks have brought in four high-value shooters, and Atlanta has arguably the best passing guard in the NBA in Trae Young to spray the ball around the floor.

As such, Atlanta's offensive ceiling is quite a bit higher this season than it has been for the last handful of years. In fact, the Hawks do not currently employ a single non-shooter on the entire roster, opening the pathway for five-out lineups all over the place in Atlanta.

Houstan likely arrives as a deep bench piece for the Hawks alongside young players like Nikola Durisic and 2025 first round pick Asa Newell. Still, he is a very worthy depth option for the Hawks and, given his young age, Houstan brings a clearly defined skill (shooting) and real upside for the future. Houstan has never played with a passer like Trae Young and, if he can replicate his shooting numbers from Orlando over the last two seasons, he will fit beautifully in Atlanta.