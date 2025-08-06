Hawks may not be as committed to Trae Young as we thought

The Atlanta Hawks became one of the more active teams in the NBA this offseason, adding Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard. In what many view as the first truly successful free agency under the Trae Young era, the franchise’s direction finally seems to point toward a serious playoff push.

However, their next step may be the most important on the franchise has faced in the past decade: re-signing Trae Young.

Now entering his eighth NBA season, Young is eligible for a four-year, $229 million contract extension with Atlanta. But according to ESPN’s Marc Spears, the two sides remain far apart in negotiations.

“He’s disappointed it hasn’t been offered," Spears writes, "but don’t be surprised if he plays this out and sees what happens next summer.”

The decision — or lack thereof — is a confusing one, offering little clarity for fans or Young himself. The 26-year-old has spent his entire career in Atlanta, averaging 25.3 points and 9.8 assists over seven seasons. He’s led the Hawks to three playoff appearances, including a run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020–21, and has long been considered the face of the franchise.

What's stopping the Hawks from committing to Trae Young extension?

With the Aug. 6 deadline approaching — the last day teams can extend players and still trade them before next year's Feb. 6 deadline — the timing of this contract situation is critical. If Young doesn’t sign an extension by then, he’ll be locked into his current deal for the 2025 season, ineligible to be traded until next summer.

The franchise’s recent front office changes, including the hiring of Bryson Graham and Peter Dinwiddie, signal a desire to reshape the Hawks into a postseason-caliber team. After missing the playoffs in back-to-back years, this is a shift from the previous regime that failed to surround Young with a legitimate contending core. But now, the question is whether the Hawks still see Young as the centerpiece of that future — or if they’re preparing to pivot.

It’s hard to imagine the Hawks moving on from Young so soon, especially considering everything he’s contributed and sacrificed throughout his career. Spears’ report underscores that Young has little left to prove. If the front office truly viewed him as their long-term cornerstone, the extension would likely already be done.

As the deadline nears, it’s becoming clear: How this upcoming regular season plays out could directly impact Young’s satisfaction — and future — in Atlanta. Whether the franchise moves forward with a new face or reaffirms its commitment to the one it already has remains to be seen.