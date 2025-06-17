Heat fans have no reason to complain about likely losing out on Kevin Durant dream

This isn’t exactly breaking news, but the Miami Heat probably won’t end up acquiring Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns. This is according to John Gambadoro, the afternoon drive host on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM in Phoenix. Gambadoro let the cat out of the bag and mentioned that the Suns have received better offers than what the Heat can offer.

“The Miami Heat are “unlikely” to get Kevin Durant and there are “better offers”

Miami Heat can't win a bidding war for Kevin Durant

Simply stated, Miami doesn’t have the assets to compete with other teams, such as Houston, which could send players and multiple first round picks to Phoenix. Andrew Wiggins, Duncan Robinson and a draft pick probably won't get a KD deal done. Rumors persist that Durant would prefer to land in San Antonio over other options. As reported by Sam Amick and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

Wherever KD winds up, the Heat shouldn’t be too concerned or disappointed as they just don’t have what it takes to make this trade work and reportedly aren’t the preferred destination. Miami is one of those franchises seemingly stuck in the middle after eventually caving to Jimmy Butler’s trade demands earlier this year. Some believe that the legacy of the Heat should be enough to convince any big star to come to Miami, but that just clearly isn't the case.

They likely won’t be bad enough to warrant a top three lottery pick anytime soon, and their days of making miraculous runs to the NBA Finals look to be over. Say what you will about Butler, but during his tenure in Miami, you could never count them out. Two NBA Finals appearances and four Eastern Conference Finals are all the proof needed. So, settle in, Heat fans and get ready for a handful of 35-to-42-win campaigns over the next few years.