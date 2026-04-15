Heat have no choice but to go all-in on Giannis after Play-In disaster

The Heat made a big offer for Giannis at the trade deadline but couldn't convince the Bucks. They can't afford to miss again.

The Miami Heat face a pivotal decision after a crushing play-in loss to the Charlotte Hornets, forcing them to reassess their roster strategy.

The Miami Heat have been one foot in, one foot out al year, but they must swing for the fences after their heart-crushing play-in loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Had the Heat won this game, they would have played the loser of the Play-In matchup between the 76ers and Magic on Friday. Miami has a history of straddling the fence. This was their fourth straight year finishing in the play-in tournament.

Taking the play-in route just to get outclassed in the first round is cool with Miami (2023 was an outlier). Charlotte stole that opportunity from the Heat, and they must pivot to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Miami has been down this road before.

The Heat must revisit the Giannis trade talks

Miami Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It is no secret that Giannis' time in Milwaukee could be nearing the end. He wants to win, and the Bucks are not set up to contend currently. Jon Horst, the Bucks general manager, believes that he will change that sooner rather than later.

"We have three tradable firsts, right? We have tradable contracts. We have one of the best players in the world — the best player in the world, in my opinion — under contract," said Horst in an interview with The Athletic's Eric Nehm. "We have a high draft pick this year, and hopefully it's a great opportunity to have a great pick in a great draft."

That sounds fine and dandy, but realistically, the Bucks have not been able to put a winner around Giannis for years. They have swung and missed to their credit.

The Damian Lillard move produced underwhelming results. Trading for Myles Turner while stretching Lillard's contract was head-scratching in real time. Giannis wants to compete, and playing under Erik Spoelstra could be that pipeline.

According to ESPN's Sham Charania, the Bucks nearly accepted the Heat's trade offer of Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, other players, and multiple draft picks and pick swaps for Giannis at the trade deadline.

Milwaukee probably believed they could get even more for Giannis in the summer after teams had flamed out in the playoffs. Miami should not let teams outbid them. They have the attractive pieces that could finally land them that whale.

Herro almost saved Miami Monday night. He is a Milwaukee native who is a career 20 points per game type of player. Herro is a sniper from deep and can play without the ball. Herro was an All-Star in 2025. It would be a blow to the fanbase who have watched Boy Wonder grow as a player and human, but this is Giannis we are discussing. A member of the top 75 team and one of the best players in the world today. If Herro had All-NBA potential, I could see the hesitancy to move on from him.

If Milwaukee wants young talent after trading their best player in team history, Ke'lel Ware would be an interesting grab. Ware is approaching his 22nd birthday. He is in the infancy stage of his NBA career, but his talent leaps off the screen.

Ware is a 40 percent 3-point shooter at 7-feet and an improving rim protector. He has the physical traits to be a paint beast, and the Bucks could look at that and think they could maximize him.

Those two are a more than good starting point in a Giannis trade. Other teams could be afraid to offer a better haul due to Giannis' injury history and age.

Like the Houston Rockets, for example. Say they flame out in the playoffs, and the Bucks call and ask for Amen Thompson or Alperen Şengün in a Giannis trade. Would Houston trade their future stars for an aging Giannis? They are in win-now mode with Kevin Durant, so it is possible, but teams with young stars who may be superstars could be more wary about trading those blue chip prospects (I would trade Şengün before Amen).



The Heat cannot look at things like that because they are so far from competing, and their current core has run its course. Herro is not a future superstar, and Ware projects to be a plus-starter. Miami can outbid teams with those two, their picks, and maybe even 6-man of the Year candidate Jamie Jaquez Jr. Miami has the assets to get this done and get that whale. If they did trade Herro, Ware, Jaquez, and other stuff, what would they be left with?

Giannis' fit in Miami

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Heat center Bam Adebayo | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"I know Bam, he works his butt off every single day," Giannis said glowingly after Bam Adebayo's historic 83-point game. "He never cheated the game, and seeing a guy like him doing something like this is incredible."

Giannis would want to pair up with Adeabyo should he come to Miami. One would immediately jump to the fact that those two sharing the floor means less shooting. While that is true, the spacing would be fine because Adebayo has been a corner spacer over the last year and a half.

Adebayo took more 3s than Devin Booker and Cade Cunningham this year. Those guards missed time and are not 3-point reliant, but Adebayo was never projected to shoot it this frequently. 31 percent of his shots came from 3 this season.

Giannis would have the paint to himself playing with Adebayo. That is what Giannis loves. Miami would need to round out its lineup with capable shooters so Giannis' drive and kick game can remain a lethal weapon. The Heat's defense with Giannis would be off the charts.

Adebayo has single-handedly held down this defense for years. There are gritty defenders around him now, like Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, and Pelle Larsson, but the Heat have had a respectable defense regardless of who is in the lineup.

Adding Giannis to the equation would stranglehold teams. His rim protection and versatility with Adebayo is a recipe for a top-five defense. Giannis has also never played under a coach like Spo.

Spo and Doc Rivers made the 15 greatest coaches list, but there is a clear difference between the two. Spo usually overachieves, while Rivers has come up short plenty of times.

Giannis in a great defensive infrastructure playing under a coach you cannot tell the history of the NBA without is how he gets back to competing. The Heat would finally get out of the middle if they landed Giannis. Make it happen.

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