Heat's NBA Draft steal is the biggest Summer League disappointment so far

The Miami Heat wrapped up their California Classic Summer League slate with a solid 2-1 record, thanks in part to strong showings from Kel’el Ware, Pelle Larson, and Kira Lewis Jr. While familiar names made an impact, all eyes were on the franchise’s newest addition — Kasparas Jakučionis— and the results have been mixed at best.

Taken 20th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, Jakucionis has yet to find his footing. Through three games, he’s totaled just 12 points, 6 assists, and 12 turnovers while shooting a dismal 1-for-15 from the field.

The 19-year-old arrived with considerable hype after a standout season at Illinois, where he averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in 33 games. Heralded for his creativity and shot-making, Jakucionis was expected to provide an immediate spark — but so far, his play has raised more questions than confidence.

Still, it's far too early to panic.

Kasparas Jakučionis has plenty of time to turn it around

Plenty of now-established stars — Jalen Brunson, Trae Young, Alex Sarr — all struggled during their Summer League debuts. The 11-day stretch isn’t about perfection, but growth. And for Jakučionis, he’ll get another shot in Las Vegas, where Miami will play four more games.

Beyond individual performance, the Heat’s larger picture is coming into focus. After losing Duncan Robinson, Miami added Norman Powell in free agency, shoring up its starting unit. But it's the bench where things get interesting.

The Heat are banking on youth development — a group headlined by Jaime Jaquez Jr., Simone Fontecchio, and Pelle Larson. That’s where Jakučionis could carve out a role, especially if Miami makes one more move to reshape the back end of the rotation. But for now, he hasn’t shown enough to crack Erik Spoelstra’s future game plan.

Jakucionis has time. Four more games, to be exact, to turn things around and remind the league why he was once projected to be a lottery talent. And if things click, the Heat could be on their way to back-to-back Summer League titles — and Jakučionis could be right at the center of it.