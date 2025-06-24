How T.J. McConnell changed my mind

The 2025 NBA Playoffs are officially in the books, and oh boy, were they packed with enough storylines to light up Times Square.

LeBron James and Luka Dončić? Bounced in the first round by a scrappy Minnesota Timberwolves squad. Stephen Curry? His quest for one last title with the Golden State Warriors was cut short by injury. And how about those two 60-win juggernauts in the Eastern Conference? Gone by the second round.

But among the buzzer-beaters, blown leads, and emotional exits, one player stood out the most.

T.J. McConnell.

Yes, you read that right.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound point guard out of Arizona caught my attention more than any All-NBA talent this postseason. And if that sounds strange, stick with me — there’s a reason.

TJ McConnell is a pest — in the best way

McConnell fits the archetype of a classic NBA irritant. He’s the guy you want on your team but absolutely hate to play against. You might think of names like Patrick Beverley, Payton Pritchard, or Rajon Rondo—players who don’t light up the stat sheet, but light a fire every time they step on the court.

McConnell built his entire 10-year career on effort. And this postseason? He turned that into real production.

Game 4 vs. Milwaukee: 15 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds in 22 minutes

Game 5 vs. Milwaukee: 18 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds in 17 minutes

Game 4 vs. Cleveland: 13 points, 8 assists in 18 minutes

That’s impact. Real, game-shifting impact in small bursts. McConnell knows his role isn’t to play 35 minutes or score 30. It’s to maximize every second he’s on the court.

“I genuinely believe that playing hard is a skill. Because if it wasn’t, everyone would do it.”

I’m a Knicks fan

I’ll admit it — this part is personal.

As a lifelong New York Knicks fan, I’ve seen it all:



Coaching carousels, lottery pick heartbreaks, the summer of 2019 (sigh). We’ve lived through enough pain to justify a street parade for just making it to the second round, let alone the Eastern Conference Finals.

This season, we got our shot. A rematch with the Indiana Pacers. The vibes were different:

No Hartenstein. No DiVincenzo. But the return of OG Anunoby. Knicks fans felt cautious — but confident. After all, we’d shut down Tyrese Haliburton before.

But then came T.J. McConnell. Again.

T.J. McConnell was the answer when Indiana needed one

The Knicks’ plan was simple — Attack when Haliburton was on the bench.

Indiana’s plan? Sub in T.J. McConnell.

And he torched us.

In Games 1–3, he scored double digits in under 15 minutes, shooting over 44 percent.

In Game 5: 7 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds on 60 percent shooting in just 18 minutes.

We had no answer. The Knicks were built to handle Haliburton. But not McConnell. He was relentless. And he didn’t stop there.

In the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, McConnell elevated again.

Double-digit scoring in 5 of 7 games

Shot 50 percent or better in 4 of them

His Game 5: 18 points in 22 minutes — arguably the best stretch for a bench player all postseason

When Haliburton went down with an Achilles injury in Game 7, the spotlight shifted. But McConnell didn’t flinch. He didn’t wonder how will the Thunder take advantage? He asked, how annoying can I be against the Thunder?

The Thunder celebrated their first-ever NBA championship. But all I could focus on was McConnell.

The camera caught him mid-court — emotions pouring out of him. He wasn’t frustrated because he had a bad game. He was heartbroken because he believed he’d let his team down. The moment was so raw, so human, that his mother had to ask ESPN to move the camera away while she consoled her son.

That’s what made his run so special. McConnell didn’t just play hard — he cared hard. He didn’t treat the Finals like a bonus. He treated it like it was his responsibility.

T.J. McConnell may have lost in the NBA Finals, but the Indiana Pacers wouldn’t have gotten there without him. He’s not just another backup point guard anymore. He’s a spark plug. A pest. An irritant. A tiny reminder that playing hard can be a superpower.

Forget the box scores. Forget the All-Star ballots. If you’re trying to understand the kind of player every team should want — and every fan should appreciate — watch T.J. McConnell.

And maybe, just maybe, the next generation of hoopers should study No. 9 in Indiana just as much as they study the superstars.