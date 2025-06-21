How the WNBA is failing to capitalize on Sonia Citron's Notre Dame star power

I remember growing up, how important it was at my grandmother's house to watch all things Notre Dame sports. Not just every football game: We watched it all, including any women's basketball game that was on. So many fans of the university are the same way, whether because of family history, their Catholic background or because they went there themselves.

This season, the WNBA has a new rookie from the Fighting Irish that it should be working more into its marketing plan. Sonia Citron was selected third overall by the Washington Mystics in this spring's WNBA Draft. In addition to her play on the court as a Rookie of the Year candidate (she's averaging 13.3 points and 4.6 rebounds a game), she's a breakout start waiting to happen off of it, if only the league knew how to highlight it.

Citron's final game at Notre Dame drew saw 2.5 million viewers

Citron's last game with the Fighting Irish came in the Sweet 16 of this year's Women's NCAA Basketball Tournament against TCU. Over Citron's years attending Notre Dame, interest in the college game both in South Bend and across the country continued to grow, as fans appreciated women's basketball and its sudden rise. In addition, during her final tournament run, a row of fans wore shirts with one letter a piece on it, saying "Everybody Watches Women's Sports."

Since NIL rules were put into place, Citron has taken advantage and signed endorsement deals with Fan Basis and Therabody, a leading wellness brand for recovery.

At the WNBA draft, Citron could be seen with a Coach handbag and has partnered with the company.

"I was honored that they wanted to work with me," Citron told marieclaire.com. She has since been seen in commercials during the WNBA season with the brand. During the season, there have been moments where Citron and the young Mystics have looked like they could be the next up-and-coming team in the W.

The Mystics drew over 10,000 fans at CFG Bay Arena against the Fever, even without Caitlin Clark

Citron scored 13 points and had 7 rebounds in the 83-77 victory for Washington. The question, though, remains why the WNBA would not decide to market a player like Citron.

It speaks to a growing issue: The WNBA seems to not know how to cover or promote new and exciting players. Caitlin Clark is obviously the driving star in the league, but outside of her, the powers that be seem to struggle identifying whom to promote.

They seem to be dead-set on fiding a rival for Clark such as Angel Reese or Paige Bueckers. But Bueckers is a rookie, and Reese's on-court struggles have not helped the league's attempts at promotion. But the WNBA has yet to look at players with a loyal fanbase such as Citron to promote.

By comparison, the NWSL has always done a good job of finding strong fanbases behind several USWNT players such as Alex Morgan or Alyssa Thompson. They seem to know that the more eyes that are on individuals, the more eyes that will be on the league.

The WNBA is now at a crossroads, and unless they continue to look for new players to promote as opposed to only rivals for Clark, they may suffer in the end game. Sonia Citron and her roots in everything Notre Dame may be the right player to take a look at.