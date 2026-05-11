Is Luka Dončić playing tonight? Latest injury update for Lakers vs. Thunder, Game 4

The next 24 hours will test the roster's depth and could determine whether the season ends in a sweep or extends one more game.

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without their superstar guard Luka Dončić yet again in the second round of the NBA playoffs. The Lakers said Dončić is out for Game 4, making it even more difficult for the Lakers to erase a three-game deficit to the Oklahoma City Thunder. With a loss on Monday, the Lakers’ season will be over in four games. That’s honestly not a knock on the Lakers either, the Thunder are just that good.

If we’re being honest, without Dončić, there’s not much else the Lakers can do to get any sort of edge on the Thunder. The Lakers haven’t looked bad at all in this series, the Thunder have just been that good. Maybe the Lakers can steal one on Monday. If they do, it might just open the chance for Dončić to return and change this series (at least for one more game).

Luka Dončić out for Game 4 against OKC

Dončić suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain at the end of the regular season and that’s kept him sidelined since April 2 (ironically, the Lakers were playing the Thunder in the game he got hurt in). Before his injury, he was going on a tear. He hasn’t scored less than 30 points in a month and had five 40-point games, a 50-point game and a 60-point game in that span. This isn't the same Lakers team without him.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) look on from the bench during the second half of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

I don’t know if having him means the Lakers take down the defending champs who have yet to lose a game this postseason, but it gives them a better chance than they currently have. The Lakers don’t have the offensive power to keep up with Oklahoma City and because the Thunder are so good defensively, with no one player to focus their attention on, if LeBron James or Austin Reaves are slow to get going, it’s an uphill battle the rest of the game.

Lakers starting lineup, rotation without Luka Dončić

STARTER POSITION BENCH Marcus Smart PG Nick Smith Jr. Austin Reaves SG Luke Kennard Rui Hachimura SF Adou Thiero LeBron James PF Jarred Vanderbilt Deandre Ayton C Jaxon Hayes

The Lakers have kept the same lineup against the Thunder all three games and with Dončić out, I don’t expect them to change things up. Marcus Smart has been a steady producer both on offense and facilitating. He’s obviously a better option off the bench, but he’s done everything asked of him, knowing he’s not supposed to be a game-changer. The Lakers aren’t a deep team at all. Without Dončić, they have essentially six players that are primary scorers for this offense.

Simply put, this team has a massive offensive hole without Dončić. Maybe if they can find the holes in OKC’s defense, they might be able to build up some offensive momentum. For now, there’s pressure on the starting five to carry this offense and hope Luke Kennard can get hot.

What the Lakers need to do to avoid getting swept by OKC

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The biggest thing the Lakers need to avoid getting swept is find a way to get more out of the bench. It’s a tall order, but this team essentially has six players that can contribute on a daily basis. That’s not sustainable for playoff success. Of course, missing a 40-60 point scorer isn’t ideal either. But in Dončić's absence, that puts pressure on the rest of the roster to step up. Kennard probably has the most pressure of any player to provide offense. The Lakers use three to four players from the bench, but none of them truly make an impact on the game.

Jaxon Hayes, Dalton Knecht and Kennard are the Lakers’ only hope of avoiding a sweep. Putting the pressure on James to score 30 to 40 points per night at 41 years old isn’t realistic nor is it sustainable.

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