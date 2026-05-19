Is OG Anunoby playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs. Cavs, Game 1

OG Anunoby missed the last two games of the last round against the 76ers and is listed as probably for Game 1 against the Cavs.

The NBA's "Final Four" commenced in earnest on Monday evening with an all-time matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs emerged victorious in a double-overtime thriller that set the tone for a potentially memorable series and, just 24 hours later, the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals is set to begin between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening.

Madison Square Garden hosts the proceedings in front of what promises to be a raucous crowd, and the Knicks enter the series as a solid betting favorite after dismantling the Philadelphia 76ers in the previous round. That quick series victory earned New York some extra rest compared to Cleveland, especially in light of the Cavaliers needing the full seven games to defeat the Detroit Pistons. With that as the backdrop, there is a major player under some level of injury uncertainty as the series begins, and that is standout Knicks forward OG Anunoby.

Will OG Anunoby be available for Game 1 against the Cavaliers?

As of Tuesday morning, Anunoby is listed as "probable" in the NBA's official injury reporting portal. The 28-year-old forward is recovering from a right hamstring strain suffered during the series against Philadelphia, and the injury cost Anunoby playing time in that matchup. In fact, Anunoby appeared in only the first two games, and he has not been on the floor in game action since Game 2 on May 6.

All indications point to Anunoby being available to play when the Knicks-Cavs battle begins. The "probable" designation is meaningful in an official capacity, and all of the public-facing reporting around the series also seems to assume Anunoby will be in the lineup when tip-off arrives.

It is also crucial for the Knicks that Anunoby is his "old self" in this matchup, and that is far less certain than whether Anunoby is actually on the floor to begin the best-of-seven tilt. Anunoby is enjoying an utterly tremendous playoff run. Though he perhaps did not draw the national attention that teammates like Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns commanded, Anunoby was a huge part of New York taking care of business against Atlanta in round one, and he was also a tremendous two-way force against Philadelphia.

In fact, Anunoby averaged 23.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 stocks (steals + blocks) per game in his last six playoff outings, shooting 63.3 percent from the field and 53.1 percent from 3-point range in the process. Anunoby has long been considered one of the best and most versatile defensive players in the NBA, but he is also an intriguing piece for New York's offense given his ability to space the floor as a shooter and also attack the rim when needed.

Knicks projected starting lineup with OG Anunoby returning

STARTER POSITION BENCH Jalen Brunson PG Miles McBride Josh Hart SG Landry Shamet Mikal Bridges SF Jordan Clarkson OG Anunoby PF Mitchell Robinson Karl-Anthony Towns C Mitchell Robinson

Against Cleveland, Anunoby could be deployed as a stopper against either Donovan Mitchell or James Harden, or he could be used as a do-everything piece on the backline. That versatility is unmatched on the Knicks roster, and while New York does have quality depth, Anunoby being his best self is a considerable factor in the Knicks reaching the NBA Finals.

All eyes will be on Anunoby in advance of Game 1 to see if he can play. From there, another level of intrigue arrives as to whether Anunoby is capable of his typical level of physical prowess, and soft tissue injuries can be notoriously tricky to navigate. Game 1 is set to begin just after 8:00 pm ET on Tuesday, with ESPN handling the television broadcast of this year's Eastern Conference Finals.

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