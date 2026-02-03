The NBA world received a shocking bit of news late Monday evening, as ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Los Angeles Clippers point guard James Harden is "aligned in conversations" with the team about a potential trade.

The Clippers have won 17 of their last 22 games, surging into the Play-In race after a horrendous start to the season. Harden has done his job, averaging 25.4 points and 8.1 assists on 59.8 percent true shooting. He has appeared in 44 of 49 games to date, continuing a now years-long streak of remarkable late-career durability. So what gives?

Why does James Harden want out?

This is an answer better received straight from the man himself. Until Harden populates a press conference and addresses such a question directly, we can't know for sure. Harden sat out Monday's blowout loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, his former team, due to personal reasons. He was at his home in Phoenix. There's no benefit in speculation, but there's a good chance we have seen the last of Harden in a Clippers uniform.

So why could he want out? Well, for starters, the Clippers are on that aforementioned hot spell. L.A. needed to win 17 of 22 games in order to be three games below .500 and ninth-place in a highly competitive Western Conference. Even with Kawhi Leonard playing out of his mind, it's hard to chart a path to contention for the Clips. Harden, 36, probably feels the clock ticking.

More pertinent, however, is the contract. Harden is due $39.2 million this season, with a $42.3 million player option for 2026-27. He gets $13.3 million next year, guaranteed, even if he opts out. It's not unlike Harden to get antsy in a situation that's not fully to his liking. While Harden expressed immense gratitude about joining his hometown team in L.A. once upon a time, we know where his heart really lies: Houston. And even Houston was eventually forced to send him packing.

Harden has failed to secure the long-term financial security he so covets ever since worming his way out of Philadelphia. He's in his late 30s, on a sinking ship, and one would assume he's rather desperate to go somewhere where he has a real chance — if not at winning a title, at at receiving a nice payday. Here are a few viable destinations.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers were the first team with tangible, reported interest in Harden. In fact, that connection feels like the genesis of this entire conversation, with Darius Garland linked back to Los Angeles.

There has been a lot of "what??? why???" in response to this rumor, and that was my personal reaction when the initial Twitter notification hit. Upon further reflection, however, there is some method to the madness, for both sides.

The Clippers need to get younger. Darius Garland is a full decade Harden's junior, with a couple All-Star appearances under his belt and a skill set well suited to Los Angeles' offensive hierarchy. The Cavs, meanwhile, are probably searching for more short-term stability, as Garland continues to nurse various bumps and bruises. Moreover, Cleveland wants to create future flexibility while potentially raising its competitive ceiling in the short term, as Donovan Mitchell's contract expires soon and he needs proof of concept before signing an extension.

This would represent a bold swing for both sides. Clippers fans probably feel better about it than Cavs fans, especially given how beloved Garland is, but Cleveland does get better with Harden on the roster. For how long? To what end? Those questions remain unanswered, but it's not a completely absurd trade.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns seem content with their more youthful core. Shedding Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal has proven to be addition by subtraction, giving the Suns more life on defense and an overall scrappiness that never could have existed beforehand.

So, don't expect Phoenix to turn around and acquire a 36-year-old Harden on the doorstep of free agency, especially given his lengthy track record of disharmony. Then again, Mat Ishbia speaks of nothing but winning, and the Suns still haven't won anything meaningful. There's room to upgrade the backcourt next to Devin Booker.

Harden, despite all his baggage, has played 72-plus games in back-to-back seasons, all while maintaining an All-Star level. He has taken well to this new, slightly less ball-dominant stage of his career. There are few guards more skilled at the art of manipulation. Harden is still built like a bull and he's a wizard with the rock — a true genius passer. He would improve Phoenix's standing in the West, and it's only a short-term arrangement. Oh, and Harden has a house in Phoenix. That's where he was during Monday's loss. So... dots do connect.

Miami Heat

If the Miami Heat strike out on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant, history tells us Pat Riley will at least consider Harden. Miami is in constant pursuit of stars and Harden's short-term window may honestly be desirable, as it allows the Heat to maintain flexibility for future moves and whatnot.

The Heat's new offense this season does not really align with Harden's strengths. Erik Spoelstra has shied away from pick-and-rolls and ratcheted up the tempo. Harden is great at kickstarting fastbreaks with his passing vision, but he's not a run-and-gun point guard. He likes to slow it down in the halfcourt, probing the teeth of a defense and methodically unwinding his opponent.

Spo is adaptable, as is Harden, who has undergone profound transformations since leaving Houston. So while there is some discord here at first glance, it's nothing that would preclude the imminently aggressive Heat from buying low on a genuine perimeter engine. Harden can make life easier on Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware. Miami does not have a playmaker anywhere close to Harden's caliber on the roster. Also, in terms of physical destinations, Harden would probably enjoy the perks of life in South Beach.

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors sit fourth in the East, just two games behind second-place New York. There is a real path laid out for the Raptors, built on strong defense and a versatile collection of offensive centerpieces. What Toronto really lacks, however, is a point guard. And shooting, both of which Harden can provide.

Immanuel Quickley has done a fine job in Toronto, but he's not a lead guard in the classic sense. Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram are able to shoulder a fair amount of the setup duties for this Raptors team, but Harden's ability to orchestrate the halfcourt offense — to break down a defense and deliver the basketball to teammates in advantageous spots — would meaningfully raise the floor on Toronto's offense, which is not quite up to par with the East heavyweights.

Toronto would probably hope to convert Quickley and/or R.J. Barrett's contract into a bit more flexibility via Harden's short-term deal, which is an added benefit. The Clippers may be less thrilled about the prospect on taking on long-term money for a non-core piece, but Toronto has the assets and the motivation to be a real player here. If the Clippers dangle Ivica Zubac, it could yield them a haul of picks.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are another Giannis suitor that could turn their attention to Harden, depending on how the dice fall. Point guard has been an area of need in Minnesota for a while now. Anthony Edwards has proven more than capable of carrying the Wolves offense, but he'd benefit from the setup prowess of Harden, who just makes life easier on everyone.

Minnesota does not have much of any draft capital to send L.A.'s way, and it's unclear if the Clippers would embrace Julius Randle as a new foundational piece. That complicates the matter somewhat, but typically in the NBA, there's a way when there's a will. If the Wolves are creative enough to get into the Giannis bidding, Harden is a cakewalk.

The Wolves have been so painfully close to separating toward the top of the West in recent years, but there's a stuck-in-mud feeling this season that should prompt major change, within reason. Harden is only a short-term fix, of course, but he'd remove a weight from Ant's shoulders and put the Wolves in that second tier of the West, up there with Denver and San Antonio as OKC's foremost challengers.

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets need a point guard with Fred VanVleet effectively out for the season. Reed Sheppard has done a lot of nice things in a sixth man capacity, and there's no shortage of playmaking between Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Kevin Durant. And yet, it feels like there's another gear to this Houston offense — one potentially unlocked with a table-setter like Harden in the mix.

Houston's supersized lineups can leave a bit to be desired in terms of spacing, especially with Sengun so at home in the post. The Rockets are 26th in 3-pointers made this season. Only 24th in assists. Harden can help in both areas, giving Sengun a two-man dance partner, feeding open 3s to Durant or Sheppard, and unlocking Thompson as a cutter and a lob threat.

Oh, and Harden used to play in Houston, yeah. He's beloved there, and the Rockets feel like home in a way no other franchise does. If there's a team with whom Harden can find peace and stability in these later years, it's probably Houston. The Rockets are all-in. If ever there was a time for this reunion, it's now. Let bygones be bygones. The Clippers can even toss in Chris Paul, for old time's sake.

