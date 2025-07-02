Jaren Jackson Jr.'s surprise injury has Grizzlies fans hoping the ink isn't dry

Roughly 24 hours after Jaren Jackson Jr.'s five-year, $240 maximum renegotiation-and-extension contract was reported, the Memphis Grizzlies provided a concerning medical update on him. Talk about experiencing buyer's remorse in record time.

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical update for Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/Y8RkcanXmm — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) July 2, 2025

Jackson suffered a turf toe injury in his right foot during a "live basketball run offsite" that will require surgery, the Grizzlies announced. Memphis will provide a "preliminary timeline" once the All-Star big man goes under the knife, but he's "expected to make a full recovery." However, the Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland was notably ruled out for four to five months after undergoing a procedure for a similar issue in June.

Depending on how you view it, Jackson getting hurt after getting well-deserved financial security is a blessing or a curse. Some Grizzlies fans are relieved to know he got paid before the news. Meanwhile, others have taken a more pessimistic view, wondering if Memphis can call takesies-backsies.

Grizzlies fans want to rescind Jaren Jackson Jr.'s contract extension after latest injury update

Is the ink dry on his contract? — Undrafted Views (@UndraftedV) July 2, 2025

Did JJJ put pen to paper on his lofty new deal? If so, is his signature still wet and erasable? It's a fair question to ask in a moment like this. After all, ESPN's Shams Charania said the 25-year-old and the Grizzlies "are expected to agree" on the mentioned pact; perhaps it's not too late.

get up from my nap and i gotta see this? pic.twitter.com/pYkFEmY5xF — MARR ⭒ (@ohkmarr) July 2, 2025

That's what we call a rude awakening. Our apologies to this X (formerly known as Twitter) user, who woke up to their nightmare being a reality. It's hard to think of worse ways to get out of bed if you're a Grizzlies supporter.

Turf toe a day after your major max extension pic.twitter.com/IjHxIesNhe — SamLocks (@SamuelSp0rts) July 2, 2025

Something smells about the set of events unfolding when they did. The Grizzlies' official statement said an evaluation "yesterday" determined that Jackson needs surgery, AKA the day he signed his extension. Did the front office know what they were getting into when they did it?

why do i support this team — Jxdnn (@Jxdnn611) July 2, 2025

Members of the Memphis faithful are left wondering why they support the Grizzlies. Time and time again, we've learned that this organization can't have nice things. They can't catch a break, and Jackson's latest malady serves as proof.

Memphis' brain trust is in shambles right now. They moved heaven and Earth to clear the necessary cap space to sign Jackson long-term, only to see him go down literally the following day. The Grizzlies invested nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in the former Defensive Player of the Year, which backfired immediately. You can't help but feel general manager Zach Kleiman and Co.