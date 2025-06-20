Jazz mock draft: 3 best pick combos for No. 5 and No. 21

The Utah Jazz entered the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery in a tie for the best odds to land the No. 1 pick and with the single highest "floor" of any team. That lofty perch came as a result of the Jazz having the worst record (17-65) in the NBA last season but, while Utah did not get quite as unlucky as some might perceive on the surface, the Jazz received the worst possible news on lottery day.

Utah effectively lost a 50-50 coin flip, hitting a 47.9 percent chance to fall all the way to No. 5 overall and away from the chance to draft a player like Cooper Flagg or Dylan Harper. That fall alone does not sink Utah's rebuild, but the Jazz are certainly in a challenging position with a roster that needs direction. Still, the Jazz do enter the 2025 draft with a pair of first round picks at No. 5 and No. 21 overall, and Utah has the ammunition to add real talent to the mix.

In this space, we'll explore three potentially intriguing combinations for the Jazz to select when the 2025 NBA Draft arrives.

Combination 1: Kon Knueppel and Joan Beringer

It is obviously uncertain as to which players will still be available when the Jazz select at No. 5 overall. The assumption that Flagg and Harper will be off the board is a safe one, but any of the three of the projected No. 5 picks in this piece (Knueppel, Johnson, Bailey) could be gone. At any rate, Knueppel is a highly intriguing prospect by the nature of his shooting and overall offensive upside. He is one of the best shooters in the draft already, burying more than 40 percent of his 3-pointers and 90 percent of his free throws at Duke. Knueppel does have athletic limitations, but he does not project as a pure role player, and Utah could see the appeal.

From there, Beringer might be a "best-case scenario" for Utah at No. 21 overall. The pre-draft buzz indicates that the French big man could be rising ahead of the big day, but he remains at No. 21 on the Rookie Scale consensus board. It is at least plausible that he could be available, and Beringer is a high-upside center prospect. Utah does not have a current need at center with Walker Kessler in the fold, but Beringer would be perhaps the best player available. He also needs a year or two of seasoning before becoming a real NBA contributor.

Combination 2: Tre Johnson and Noah Penda

It is both possible and reasonable that the Jazz could land on Tre Johnson as the No. 5 pick. The shooting guard from Texas averaged 19.9 points per game in his one collegiate season, and Johnson flashed an impressive shotmaking arsenal that included 39.7 percent from 3-point distance. At this stage, Johnson's secondary skills are less tantalizing, but the Jazz could certainly use a potential 20-point scorer with traditional shooting guard measurements.

If the Jazz were to go the scoring route with Johnson, they could turn around and draft a toolsy role player in Noah Penda at No. 21 overall. Penda has a 6-foot-11 wingspan and an 8-foot-11 standing reach to go along with a sturdy build. He doesn't need the ball on offense to be successful, and Penda's defensive profile is extremely attractive. It wouldn't necessarily be an upside swing, but every team needs forwards who can defend and act as connectors.

Combination 3: Ace Bailey and Rasheer Fleming

Bailey's draft range seems to be widening at this stage, but he would have to be in consideration at No. 5 overall if available. The Rutgers wing has a 7-foot wing span at the age of 18, and Bailey can create his own shot with ease. While his shooting efficiency wasn't elite at Rutgers, Bailey profiles as a high-end shooter if he can iron out shot selection issues, and he could be a very valuable defensive player if he wants to be. He certainly has star ceiling if everything comes together, and it's tough to ignore that once you get to a certain spot on the draft board.

If Bailey was the choice at No. 5 overall, the Jazz could look for a "plug-and-play" guy at No. 21, and Rasheer Fleming fits that bill. The St. Joseph's forward measured with a 7-foot-5 wingspan at the draft combine, and Fleming shot the ball very well in his final college season. He isn't going to be a large-scale shot creator, but his play finishing is strong. Fleming also has the physical profile to be a very strong and versatile defender at the NBA level.