JJ Redick's advice for Bronny James could be the blueprint for success

We're a long way from four-star high school recruit Bronny James. That player was projected to be a do-it-all playmaker. With all that's happened, Bronny reaching that archetype is not out of the realm of possibility.

Bronny's G League-filled rookie season was one he will take plenty of lessons from. As the lead guard and point of attack defender, Bronny was tasked with being a high-IQ hound in his G League stint. Run the offense, spam "Spain" pick and rolls, and be a pest on the defensive side every second you're on the court were James' duties.

That type of player works in the NBA. Bronny's 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame, paired with jarring athleticism that allows for finishes like these, can work on the elite level. James built on his G League season with popping plays during Summer League.

Last year's Los Angeles Lakers first-year coach, JJ Redick, gives Bronny the blueprint to reach that contributor status in the regular season on the regular Lakers roster. If Bronny puts it all together, his conditioning will be a major key.

JJ Redick makes it clear how Bronny James can thrive as an NBA Player

In ESPN's Dave McMenamin's Bronny year two deep dive, Redick suggests Bronny study Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell and Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell. Both guards are known for their relentless pressure guarding the ball and timely offense.

Getting to that level requires a bottomless gas tank. To hound the ball and get consistent stops requires one to be in tip-top conditioning. Bronny wasn't there last season. The aftermath of his cardiac arrest due to a congenital heart defect still lingers.

Losing basketball for some time, like Bronny did, is motivational and offers him a different level of appreciation for the game. Lakers teammate Gabe Vincent believes situations like Bronny's put a chip on your shoulder.

A well-rounded talent with higher conditioning is at a minimum a rotation player. With the added motivation and drive to succeed, expect Bronny to overcome the noise and become a workhorse defensively with stamina and tenacity.

The vision is already in practice. Mitchell was a difference maker in Miami last year; they were plus-3.5 with him on the floor in 947 minutes. Mitchell's efforts were on notice in the play-in matchup, taking advantage of a daydreaming Trae Young.

McConnell, the other pesky defender Redick advised Bronny to pay attention to, was a staple in the Finals for the Indiana Pacers. McConnell routinely picks up ball handlers 94 feet, but his constant pressure on the offensive end gave Indiana a needed spark.

Bronny James arguably has more natural talent than both guards. He's shown playmaking chops, on-ball defense, and that James family tree athleticism. But those two don't get tired and can keep their foot on the gas every possession. If Bronny can get there, he'll be a rotation player in the NBA for a long time.