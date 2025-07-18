Joel Embiid’s heartfelt James Harden message only increases Paul George frustration

The Philadelphia 76ers had one of the best pick-and-roll duos in the NBA for about a season and a half. Superstar center Joel Embiid won the scoring title and James Harden won the assist title in their first full season together. Harden butted heads with 76ers general manager, Daryl Morey, which resulted in Harden wanting out to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Embiid recently opened up about the situation, in story written by Dotun Akintoy for ESPN.

“No one knows this, but even James [Harden] is not talking to me. That's the part I don't like about being 'that guy,' because it puts you in the middle of those situations," said Embiid. "Because if you ask James, he probably believes I had something to do with him not being here. And I'm just like, 'I won the scoring title. You won the assists title. We had a pick-and-roll that was unstoppable.' It hurts when you feel like you haven't done anything wrong. When you think you have a relationship like that with somebody ... you lose a lot."

Joel Embiid reveals that James Harden doesn’t speak to him anymore



“No one knows this, but even James [Harden] is not talking to me. That's the part I don't like about being 'that guy,' because it puts you in the middle of those situations. Because if you ask James, he probably… pic.twitter.com/ThHfbBBbpX — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 16, 2025

Embiid wanted Harden back, but the situation with Morey forced both their hands to part ways. Morey tried to make up for it by signing Paul George to a max contract, who has been injured and poor during his time in Philadelphia. All the frustration fans have with George's could've been avoided if Morey didn't stab Harden in the back.

Should 76er fans trust Daryl Morey?

The Eastern Conference is as wide open as can be, but the consensus title contenders in the conference, are the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Philadelphia's rival in the New York Knicks. 76er fans should not feel confident in the roster Morey has constructed.

Drafting VJ Edgecomb has yet to prove whether it was a good or bad choice. He will be sharing the backcourt with Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain who is coming back from an ACL injury, prior to injury, he was the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year. If they bring back Quentin Grimes, that's four everyday backcourt players, and not enough basketball for all of them to shine.

Philadelphia is running it back with roughly the same team. One of their more important bench pieces, Guerschon Yabusele, chose the Knicks over them, believing that Morey had no desire to bring him back for next season.

Based on the outcome of the last few championship winners, and teams to have gone to the finals, depth and health matters. The 76ers depth is good enough, especially if Joel Embiid is healthy. History would tell you that the likelihood of Embiid, George, and even Maxey playing at least 65 games, is low.

76er fans will remain optimistic until the first injury happens but should not have their faith in Daryl Morey to create a good culture and healthy roster.