John Collins trade makes Clippers' next free agency target all too obvious

In a stunning move, ESPN’s Shams Charania reports that the Clippers, Jazz, and Heat have finalized a three-team trade that sends Norman Powell to Miami, John Collins to Los Angeles, and Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and a 2027 Clippers second-round pick to the Jazz.

Coming just days after the dust had seemingly settled on the initial wave of free agency, the Clippers have made it clear they aren’t done retooling. While most of the league has focused on adding depth or extending current talent, Los Angeles is making a decisive push for title contention.

Norman Powell’s departure comes as a surprise. The veteran guard had a breakout campaign, averaging 21.8 points per game on elite 48.4/41.8/80.4 shooting splits, helping to anchor the Clippers’ offense during Kawhi Leonard’s early-season absence. His postseason production remained steady (16.0 PPG on 47.2% FG), but the team ultimately fell short in a Game 7 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

In return, John Collins gives the Clippers a younger, more athletic frontcourt presence. The addition shifts Leonard back to his natural small forward position, enhancing the team’s size and switching flexibility. But the move also creates a new question at starting shooting guard — one that may already have a superstar answer.

Bradley Beal could be what the Clippers need

Beal is reportedly nearing a buyout with the Phoenix Suns, following two injury-plagued seasons in which he played just 106 of 164 games and failed to average 20 points per game. Though his stint in Phoenix never lived up to expectations, the 32-year-old guard remains a high-upside scorer with a proven track record — and he’s expected to draw immediate interest once he hits the open market.

The Clippers could be a perfect landing spot. Beal’s off-ball scoring and catch-and-shoot ability would complement both James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, sliding in as a dynamic third option where Kris Dunn currently sits. While recent “Big Three” experiments across the league have had mixed results, Beal’s skill set may fit more organically in L.A.’s veteran-driven core.

The Clippers may have just made their biggest trade of the offseason — but it might not be their last.

Keep an eye on Beal. All signs point to L.A.