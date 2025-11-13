The Jonathan Kuminga good vibes lasted exactly two weeks in Golden State

Nothing about the relationship between Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors has ever screamed "perfect marriage." His playing style does not fit the egalitarian offensive system head coach Steve Kerr preaches. Even the two-year, $46.8 million extension the two parties reached in the offseason seemed awkward.

Kerr's decision to put the 6-foot-8 forward into the starting lineup to start the 205-26 campaign did inspire some hope that Kuminga and the organization might finally be getting onto the same page. Unfortunately for all involved, the Warriors have already made the decision to remove Kuminga from the starting five after just 12 games.

Kerr told the media his decision to put Kuminga back onto the bench was a result of his offense looking "clunky" during a recent six-game tailspin. It's fair for Kerr to conclude that things needed to change after such an extended run of losses. What's up for debate is whether replacing Kuminga with untested rookie Will Richard is the right button for the coaching staff to push.

Did Jonathan Kuminga deserve to be benched by the Warriors?

The biggest reason behind Golden State's recent struggles was Stephen Curry's absence from the lineup. The offense will improve with him back on the floor no matter who else Kerr deploys beside him in the back court.

Supporters of Kuminga would correctly point out that he's made a better effort to fit into Kerr's system on both ends of the floor this year. He's never going to be a great passer, but he's made a concerted effort to avoid being a ball stopper in the half court. His defense will never conjure up images of Draymond Green but his effort level appears to have increased on that end of the floor.

The real problem with Kuminga's game this year is that he just is not performing as an efficient offensive player. He's only shooting 47.8 percent from the field, and his three-point percentage of 32.4 percent on the campaign is causing real problems for Golden State's offensive spacing. If Kuminga can't make shots and struggles as a playmaker, it's difficult to envision him deserving a spot in Golden State's starting lineup.

The only real positive he's brought to the starting five this year is his ability to be an above-average rebounder for his size. That skill is not enough to earn him big minutes for a team that still believes it has a puncher's chance of securing a top-six seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

The best path forward for Kuminga is to return to the bench and play for a unit that needs him to be a primary shot creator. If he can increase his efficiency on a higher shot volume, then he might be able to turn the Warriors' bench into a strength Kerr can leverage during the grind of an 82-game regular season. That might not be what Kuminga or his proponents want to hear at the moment, but it's his reality with the Warriors once again.