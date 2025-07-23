Josh Giddey's asking price isn't the only reason he remains a free agent

It’s officially July 23, 2025, and Josh Giddey is still a free agent. At this point, it's almost puzzling why a player with his production hasn’t been signed — or at least given a contract that sparks league-wide interest.

But the answer lies less in mystery, and more in money.

According to Clutch Sports NBA Insider Brett Siegel, Giddey and his camp are holding firm on a contract demand in the Jalen Suggs/Immanuel Quickley range — roughly $150–$160 million over five years, or $30 million annually. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls, who have been most linked to Giddey, reportedly offered a four-year, $80 million deal — a sharp discount at $20 million per year.

So, what gives?

On paper, Giddey is coming off the best season of his four-year NBA career. He averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 37.8 percent from 3. After a slow start, he caught fire post-All-Star break, averaging 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists on 50/46/84 splits. It’s hard to ignore those numbers — especially from a 6-foot-8 guard who can play multiple positions and initiate offense.

And yet, teams are hesitant.

Josh Giddey sees himself differently than NBA teams do

Not because Giddey isn’t talented. But because teams don’t pay $30 million per year for someone who’s not your first or second option.

There’s a fundamental mismatch between how Giddey sees himself — and how the league values him.

Yes, he’s a triple-double threat. Yes, his vision and size are rare. But he’s not the player fans pay $100+ to see. He’s not a walking bucket, he’s not a floor-spacer by trade, and he doesn’t dominate in isolation or on the defensive end. Giddey’s skill set is more system-dependent — best used when surrounded by stars or shooters, not as the focal point.

If you gave Kevin Durant, Jalen Brunson, or Luka Dončić the reins in Chicago, they’d put up video-game numbers. The same can’t be said for Giddey — and that’s the problem.

Right now, he’s a restricted free agent, meaning if no team makes a serious offer, he could be stuck choosing between accepting a qualifying offer or biding his time. But Giddey’s future may hinge on more than just patience — it may require a reality check.

If his camp lowers the asking price, playoff teams with real infrastructure might come calling. On the right roster, Giddey could thrive as a connector, a secondary playmaker, or a matchup nightmare off the bench. But until that happens, it’s unlikely any team will commit superstar money to a player who doesn’t move the needle as one.

There’s no doubt Josh Giddey can help a team. But there’s a big difference between being valuable and being a max contract cornerstone.